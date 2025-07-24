Chocolate Wasn't Originally Used For Eating: Here's Its First Purpose

Mesoamerican cultures started drinking chocolate at least 3,000 BC, but the rest of the world didn't catch on until the 16th century; that's when the sweet tradition of drinking chocolate spread around the world. It first became popular in Spain and then very slowly spread throughout Europe. It did remain an aristocratic drink, though, so the rich history of drinking chocolate was mainly written by the materially rich. One infamously wealthy historical figure who loved a good cup of chocolate was none other than Marie Antoinette.

Speaking of recipes, the drinking chocolate of history looked slightly different from our modern hot chocolate. It was made with water, not milk — the latter didn't come into the picture until the 1700s. Before then, the most common way of making the drink creamy and frothy was by adding egg yolks. Other mix-ins included cinnamon, nuts, chili, vanilla, and various other spices that are pretty similar to our modern tastes.

Chocolate finally became a solid product in 1847, when Joseph Fry (of the J.S. Fry & Sons chocolate company) created the very first chocolate bar. Not only did that invention introduce eating chocolate, but it also brought the treat to people outside of the aristocracy. Chocolate bars became immensely popular at a rapid pace, which meant other companies soon caught on and started manufacturing their own. By the 20th century, chocolate was recognized as one of the most popular confections, and we're pretty grateful that it has remained so to this day.