The Jarred Trader Joe's Favorite That's The Easiest Quesadilla Filling

Trader Joe's has so many unique products under the store-brand name, which is a big part of their appeal. And the best jarred Trader Joe's salsa in the entire store is the Cowboy Caviar. A spicier, saucier spin on the classic recipe, Trader Joe's cowboy caviar is made with black beans, corn, chipotles in adobo, jalapenos, and red bell peppers. The spicy, smoky, and vegetable flavors of the pepper trio with the sweet and savory bean and corn combo are the perfect quesadilla filling.

Black beans, chilies, and corn are food crops native to Mexico, so incorporating them in salsa form into a classic Mexican dish is a no-brainer. Plus, you can get all the other quesadilla ingredients at Trader Joe's, too. While queso Oaxaca or even a nice pepper jack are standard, Trader Joe's makes the best store-bought cheddar cheese in the business. You can also find flour and whole wheat flour tortillas at Trader Joe's, which are optimal for quesadillas. Flour tortillas are pliable and crisp up nicely over a griddle.

The easiest way to incorporate a saucy salsa into a quesadilla is to sandwich the quesadilla ingredients between two whole tortillas. You can spread a half-cup of Cowboy Caviar salsa over a tortilla on a griddle or saucepan, cover it with a hearty sprinkling of shredded cheese, and top with the other tortilla. It'll take around 3 to 4 minutes per side to crisp the tortillas and melt the cheese.