The Jarred Trader Joe's Favorite That's The Easiest Quesadilla Filling
Trader Joe's has so many unique products under the store-brand name, which is a big part of their appeal. And the best jarred Trader Joe's salsa in the entire store is the Cowboy Caviar. A spicier, saucier spin on the classic recipe, Trader Joe's cowboy caviar is made with black beans, corn, chipotles in adobo, jalapenos, and red bell peppers. The spicy, smoky, and vegetable flavors of the pepper trio with the sweet and savory bean and corn combo are the perfect quesadilla filling.
Black beans, chilies, and corn are food crops native to Mexico, so incorporating them in salsa form into a classic Mexican dish is a no-brainer. Plus, you can get all the other quesadilla ingredients at Trader Joe's, too. While queso Oaxaca or even a nice pepper jack are standard, Trader Joe's makes the best store-bought cheddar cheese in the business. You can also find flour and whole wheat flour tortillas at Trader Joe's, which are optimal for quesadillas. Flour tortillas are pliable and crisp up nicely over a griddle.
The easiest way to incorporate a saucy salsa into a quesadilla is to sandwich the quesadilla ingredients between two whole tortillas. You can spread a half-cup of Cowboy Caviar salsa over a tortilla on a griddle or saucepan, cover it with a hearty sprinkling of shredded cheese, and top with the other tortilla. It'll take around 3 to 4 minutes per side to crisp the tortillas and melt the cheese.
Cowboy Caviar quesadilla tips and accompaniments
The cheese in the quesadilla acts as the glue that holds the tortillas together, and in the case of the Cowboy Caviar, it also creates a sticky web that anchors the salsa. Use a heavy bowl or smaller skillet to press the quesadilla as it crisps on the griddle so that the cheese and salsa can meld and better adhere to the tortillas.
Cowboy Caviar can be one of many fillings you add to a quesadilla, and Tasting Table has plenty of quesadilla recipes that would work well with a jarred salsa upgrade. For example, you could swap the red salsa for Cowboy Caviar in shredded chicken quesadillas. If you're making quesadillas for a crowd, try spreading a jar or two of Cowboy Caviar salsa inside sheet pan quesadillas to pair with sautéed veggies and cheese. Cowboy Caviar would be a zesty, spicy addition to breakfast quesadillas stuffed with eggs, cheese, and sausage, too.
Not only can you buy all the quesadilla ingredients at Trader Joe's, but you can also pick up some delicious dips and salsas to accompany your quesadillas. Consider trying the Extra Hot Habanero Ghost Pepper Salsa and the Guacasalsa, a blend of guacamole and tomatillo salsa. Of course, you can always make your own Cowboy Caviar with our recipe or crave-worthy guacamole for a creamy and zesty accompaniment.