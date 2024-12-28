Here's The Absolute Best Jarred Salsa You Can Buy At Trader Joe's
Some items are worth stocking your kitchen cupboards with. Whether you're racing home after a long day's work, are faced with unexpected visitors, or simply can't summon much culinary creativity to put together a meal made from scratch, pre-made items can help turn a lackluster meal into something worth savoring. Salsa is one such item, and we combed through a series of Trader Joe's jarred salsas to help you choose the best one off its shelves.
Trader Joe's has managed to capture the flavors of a traditional cowboy caviar recipe and package it into a jar. Served as a dip or chunky salsa, you'll need some sturdy chips to scoop up this assortment of ingredients. While you can whip an assembly of corn, beans, and peppers up for yourself, this canned version certainly makes hosting a lot easier, particularly when unannounced friends show up at your door. Look for the yellow label, a black boot, and a green banner that announces the marvel that is Trader Joe's Cowboy Caviar (or simply order the jar to be sent to your home from Amazon).
One product with many uses
Trader Joe's Cowboy Caviar is slammed with flavor, offering satisfying bites of black beans, a touch of sweetness from corn, and a texturally pleasing snap from peppers swimming in a tomato sauce. The recipe isn't overwhelmingly hot, so if you want to add some heat to your own dish, you can always toss in an extra sprinkle of smoked paprika, ancho chile powder, or your favorite hot sauce to kick up the temperature to your liking.
This kind of easy-to-open and quick-to-scoop ingredient can be slathered on top of burritos, poured into a pretty dish surrounded by your favorite chips and snacks for dipping, or rolled up into freshly made corn tortillas for an afternoon snack. Foodie Redittors have spooned Trader Joe's Cowboy Caviar into bowls of tomato soup and have enjoyed it on plates of cheese and crackers. You may want to pick up an extra jar, however; this is the kind of item that will go fast once it has been opened.