Add This Canned Protein To Potato Salad To Make It A Main Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Potato salad can be oil-based or mayo-based, use any type of potatoes, and include all sorts of aromatics, herbs, or ingredients. But, it's usually served as a side dish to accompany a main like barbecue or burgers. You can, however, bring potato salad into main dish territory with the help of canned fish.

There are many different types of tinned fish options worth adding to your grocery list from tried-and-true tuna to salmon to sardines. They all pair well with potato salad, while providing a healthy protein source. Canned fish is also much cheaper than its fresher counterpart. It even has a longer shelf life, so you can stock your pantry with a variety of different tins to use in recipes whenever you please. Plus, the seafood is ready to use straight out of the can, saving you additional prep time.

Each type of tinned fish will add a distinct flavor to potato salad. Some options are rich, others are mild, and some are even smoky. Certain varieties like anchovies are small and tender enough that they'll disintegrate into a dressing, whereas others like meaty filets of mackerel can be tossed in with the rest of the ingredients. Additionally, many types of tinned fish are packed in flavorful olive oil infused with herbs and aromatics, bringing more depth of flavor to your potato salad. You could even use the packing oil to make potato salad dressing even tastier.