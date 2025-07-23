How A Hot Beverage Actually Cools Down Your Body (Yes, It's True)

When you find yourself out and about on a day that feels like it's scorchingly hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk, nothing sounds less appealing than a steaming mug of, well, anything. A hot beverage simply doesn't catch the eye in the same way that a chilled glass of water does. But, as it turns out, this decision might be just backwards. While an ice-cold beverage may appeal to us, drinking something warm on a hot day can actually be more effective in cooling our bodies.

As counterintuitive as it seems, when you drink something warm, receptors in your mouth and throat indicate an increase in temperature, which causes your body to perspire. Perspiration is, of course, how your body copes with heat, releasing sweat all over your skin to cool you down via evaporation. It is something that our bodies do naturally when we are hot, so it makes sense that sweating more would help to cool us down. Although ingesting warm liquid will slightly increase your core temperature, this doesn't undo the effects of perspiration as a scientific study has shown that evaporative cooling will still be effective — that is, so long as you find yourself under the right conditions.