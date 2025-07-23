15 Absolute Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants At Disney World
One of the most important parts of planning a trip to Walt Disney World is creating a game plan for your meals. If you or someone in your party follows a plant-based diet, it may seem overwhelming or difficult to plan for food. After all, throughout most of the United States, unless you go to a vegan restaurant, it's awfully difficult to find completely vegan items on a menu (outside of salad, of course). However, you simply won't struggle to find vegan options at Disney World. Instead, there are vegan options at every Disney-run restaurant. These options aren't simply popular dishes but have been changed to eliminate the meat, but rather thoughtfully developed meals that use veggies in new and interesting ways. You'll find everything from meat replacement meals to those that fully embrace a veggie-heavy diet.
I recently had the pleasure of touring some of Disney World's best spots for vegan dining. Whether you want dinner and a show, an elegant meal at a swanky hotel, or a quick snack, you'll find it at Disney World. No matter where you choose to eat, there's sure to be a vegan option. If, for some reason, you're not seeing anything on the menu that sounds like something that would work for you, you can ask to speak to the chef for a customized offering.
Planning for vegan dining
Disney has constructed its menus so that restaurant planning is exactly the same for plant-based eaters as well as omnivores. On each menu, vegans can find options perfectly suited for their dietary needs by simply looking for the green leaves. If nothing quite fits, it's always possible to speak to a chef to have something created specifically for you. I visited Walt Disney World several times when I was vegan, and I always found plenty of delicious choices.
If you want to use Disney's Dining Plan, you'll be able to book it at the same time as your hotel. You'll have a choice of booking without a dining plan, with a Quick-Service Dining Plan, or the Disney Dining Plan. The Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan includes two quick-service meals (at any of Walt Disney World's quick-service restaurants), a snack, and a drink mug for each member of your party over three years of age. For the more full-service option, you get a table service meal, quick-service meal, snack, and a drink mug for each person over three.
As a vegan with the Disney Dining Plan, you have many options. For instance, you could enjoy a wild mushroom scramble for breakfast at Topolino's Terrace and the Indian Bread service for dinner at Sanaa (both table service meals) with two snacks in between. Or, you could have a quick service meal from Satu'li Canteen for lunch and Tiffins' regional curry tasting for dinner. That said, meals are not transferable between party members, so each person will use their own allotment throughout the trip.
Topolino's Terrance
For a transportive dining experience, check out Topolino's Terrace, one of the hardest Disney Restaurants to get into. Head on over to The Riviera and find the restaurant at the very top floor. During breakfast, you'll dine with painter Mickey, writer Minnie, sculptor Donald, and dancer Daisy, all dressed in outfits befitting artists in their field. Surrounding the restaurant, you'll take in a bird's-eye view of the surrounding area.
Between character hugs, photos, and autographs, vegans have a delicious meal from the wild mushroom scramble. This meal is made from Just Egg and veggies. It's served looking mostly like a chunky omelette, which allows for a nice bite that feels hearty and comforting. On the side, you'll also get a Beyond plant-based sausage and potatoes. I am forever a potato fan, so these bites are some of my favorites of the meal. And what breakfast is complete without coffee? I go for a typical cup of coffee here because it's just so good, and I am able to pair it with one of the non-dairy milk options, like oat milk, soy, or almond. You can also order a latte made with dairy-free milk for an elevated drink.
Spice Road Table
The World Showcase in Epcot is a permanent world's fair of pavilions celebrating many countries around the world. You can take in some crave-worthy chips and guacamole, enjoy an absolute feast in Germany's Biergarten restaurant, or even drink around the world at the various countries. One of the best vegan offerings surrounding the World Showcase Lagoon is Spice Road Table in Morocco.
Nestled between France and Japan, Morocco celebrates the wonder and seaside flair of this beautiful country, and for vegans, it's something of an oasis. While many restaurants on property have menu options that have been made vegan, Spice Road Table's menu is full of options that just happen to be vegan. Even better? They're all small plates, so sharing these tasty vegan bites with even your meat-eating traveling party is easy and inclusive.
Some of the highlights of the menu include lemon-vegetable tagine, house-made hummus fries, and pomegranate-chili crispy cauliflower. Of the many vegan delights I enjoy at Disney, this cauliflower is a favorite I return to over and over. Plant-based eaters and omnivores alike enjoy the tender, flavorful cauliflower, and the view of the lagoon simply couldn't be better.
Satu'li Canteen
Animal Kingdom is a celebration of all things in the natural world, so it only makes sense for this park to be something of a vegan paradise. But it wouldn't be Disney World without some whimsy, and Pandora brings that touch of fantasy. Tucked in the back of Animal Kingdom's newest addition, Pandora, you'll find Satu'li Canteen, a space that looks like a dining hall, offering anything but your typical mess hall experience.
The best part about Satu'li Canteen is that the menu offers highly customizable meals. Everyone in your party can order exactly what they want in their bowl, and the vegan meal (chili-spiced crispy fried tofu bowl) is flavorful and satisfying. Like the other bowls, it includes a protein, but rather than meat, you get crispy fried tofu. Rather than simply breaded and fried, the cubes get a spicy marinade and are completely flavored from the inside out. Most of the bases for this bowl are vegan, but I love it with the sweet potato hash for a hearty base. The only vegan sauce option is the charred green onion vinaigrette, and it goes deliciously on this bowl. Even though the dish is missing meat, it's not missing flavor, and I find this to be a little spicy with a nice mix mellowed by the added ingredients (especially those popping boba balls).
Nomad Lounge
Leaving Pandora and heading back toward the front area of the Animal Kingdom, you'll cross over a bridge with a lovely look at another of my favorite vegan stops, the Nomad Lounge. This is one of the very best chill restaurants at Disney World for when you simply need a break. The vibe here is one of celebration: It's the ultimate place to enjoy the journey and relish in the joy of travel and exploration. With some of the best must-try cocktails at Walt Disney World, adults especially will love a stop here.
Vegans looking for a special bite will adore the Korean barbecue mushroom bao buns. These are packed full of mushrooms, offering a meaty bite that pairs perfectly with the cocktails you'll find here. I love the Nomad Lounge as a place to stop for a snack, perhaps before heading to its connected restaurant, Tiffins.
Tiffins
While the Nomad Lounge celebrates the traveling spirit in Disney's guests, Tiffins, the restaurant just next door, brings to life the Imagineers and their travels. The three rooms have different themes, and there's so much decor on the walls that there's always something to look at. One dining room honors finds from Africa, another celebrates Asia, and still another brings exciting animals to life.
If the decor is special, the food is exceptional. If you're like me, you'll quickly forget that you're in the middle of a theme park. For vegans, I recommend starting off with the Land salad, without the feta cheese. It's positively full of lettuce from the Land Pavilion over in Epcot, and if you're a fan of the seminal Living with the Land ride, this salad is an absolute must. For your main course, order the Regional Curry Tasting. Thai, Indian, and Balinese curries come together to offer three different spice levels that taste delightful both paired together and enjoyed on their own. It'll arrive at your table artfully stacked and easy to lay out the offerings for sharing.
Jungle Navigation Co LTD Skipper Canteen
Disney's Magic Kingdom is home to several lands, each offering its own versions of magic. In Adventureland, you'll find the world-famous Jungle Cruise, where you can sail aboard a vessel piloted by a very punny skipper who finds jokes just around every river bend. The ride is so loved, it even has its own restaurant: the Skipper Canteen.
Nothing on this menu is simple, and everything has a story or brings a burst of flavors ideal for those weary travelers looking to sit a spell. Vegan diners should order the Falls Family Falafel for an appetizer and the Curried Vegetable Crew Stew for a main course. The falafel comes on a bed of hummus, perfect for adding some moisture to the falafel, and the crew stew is a flavorful curry. The curry here is much sweeter than Tiffins' and will appeal to those vegans who don't love super spicy foods.
Liberty Tree Tavern
Holidays can be a trying time for vegans, especially if they have family members who are not also vegan. How does one eat at a dinner when everyone brings a dish, but not everyone cooks for a vegan audience? If you're traveling to Disney World during a holiday season that dictates a large meal, I have the perfect solution for you: the Liberty Tree Tavern.
You'll know you're close when you spot the large tree with lanterns hanging from it, known as the Liberty Tree. Inside the nearby tavern, you're greeted by a beautiful wood-laden New England-style inn full of appetizing smells. Like any good holiday meal, it comes to the table to be enjoyed family-style. For vegans, the holiday-style menu includes Impossible Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, veggies, and an apple dessert. It's the perfect meal for vegans and non-vegans alike, especially during the holiday season. The best part is that vegan diners don't feel excluded in any way. The meatloaf is so good, it may fool carnivorous diners.
Ronto Roasters
You may not imagine that a galaxy far, far away would have vegan foods that you'll crave after that last bite, but that's exactly what you'll find in Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-themed land inside Hollywood Studios.
Honestly, you'll hear Ronto Roasters before you can see it. Outside of the location, a droid is using a retired pod racer engine to cook up ronto. Of course, as a vegan, you won't be dining on sausage. Instead, your Zuchii Wrap has a large sliver of grilled zucchini covered in chickpea and onion slaw and a garlicky sauce. The pita-wrapped sandwich has something of a pizza flavor to it, and as someone who has had both a regular Ronto Wrap and this plant-based version, I can tell you that the zucchini wrap is superior in flavor and texture. I would recommend this to vegans and carnivores alike without giving it a second thought.
Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
Just around the corner from Ronto Roasters, you'll find another great spot to grab a vegan meal. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is designed to look like the type of place where cargo is always coming and going at a busy hub like Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Like Ronto Roasters, the food here feels like food from some faraway place. The names often don't entirely explain what each item is, so descriptions are important here. It's all part of the immersion that Disney is known for.
At Docking Bay 7, go for the Felucian Falafel and Hummus Garden Spread. With warm pita bread to enjoy alongside falafel and a veggie relish, this is definitely one for the vegans who really love falafel and veggies, and probably less for those vegans that like the substantial meat replacements.
Roundup Rodeo BBQ
In Toy Story Land, everyone becomes a toy. Even simple objects like popsicle sticks become super-sized so that you feel like a toy in Andy's backyard. Keep an eye to the ground to see one of Andy's massive footprints. As a toy in the land, you have access to a restaurant called Roundup Rodeo BBQ. The theming here makes you feel like you've joined Andy's favorite toys for a meal and you're surrounded by the nostalgia of the movies and childlike wonder that goes along with it.
Like Liberty Tree, the meal is served family-style to allow guests to try the most items. Also like Liberty Tree, there's an entirely vegan platter curated for plant-based eats. The meat replacement platter called Trixie's Plant-Based Trio includes cauliflower, bratwurst, rib chops, and baked beans. The potato barrels and veggie slaw are delicious plant-based sides to add, and the salads served for everyone are happily plant-based too. This restaurant is an absolute smorgasbord for all diners in your party, making it one of my favorite places to recommend, especially for families that have young vegans in the family.
Scat Cat's Club
In my mind, the Port Orleans French Quarter is one of the very best resorts at Walt Disney World. Why? It's simple: beignets. Thankfully, vegans need not stand by and feel left out of this time-honored sweet treat. Instead, there are actually vegan beignets, too. Unlike the regular beignets, these are rectangular rather than Mickey-shaped, but that certainly makes them feel a little more authentic.
Biting into one, they're sweet, powdery, and perfectly doughy, exactly what you'd want in such a treat. Happily, the vegan beignets are also the gluten-free offering. So, if you need to accommodate both dietary needs at once, there's a delicious choice at Scat Cat's Cafe. If you're not staying at the resort, you can take a bus there from Disney Springs or any of the parks. If a cruise is more your speed, grab a boat from Disney Springs and enjoy a bit of time on the water as you set a course for these vegan treats.
Food courts across the property
Right near Scat Cat's Cafe, you'll find Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory, the resort's dining center. Here, your entire party will find favorites, like the Korean-style Impossible Burger. This burger comes topped with a tangy and tasty Korean-style barbecue sauce and some pickled slaw for a delightful crunch. This sandwich is spicy and flavorful in all the ways you would want it to be.
While I typically enjoy this burger at Sassagoula, it isn't the only dining hall on the property to serve it. In fact, you'll find it across many value and moderate resort dining centers around the Walt Disney World Resort. While it may not be on all resorts' quick service menus, in the places it isn't, you'd be hard-pressed not to find an Impossible Burger option.
Sanaa
While the Animal Kingdom theme park has some great vegan options, the Animal Kingdom Resort has Sanaa, and of the meals I enjoy at Disney World, I must say Sanaa is one of my absolute favorites. With windows around the outside looking onto the savannah within the grounds of the hotel, the environment is calm, with a sense of connection to the natural world.
Here, I love several options on the menu for those enjoying plant-based dining, but most especially the Indian-style bread service. When you order it vegan, it comes with allergy-friendly naan with nine sauces for spreading and dipping. The only sauce here different from the non-vegan version is the yogurt cucumber dip. I also love the samosas and all their potato-fried goodness. For the entree, go for a Potjie-inspired spread with any selections from the harvest and rice.
Cítricos
Marry Poppins fans or those loving the vibe of Cherry Tree Lane certainly must visit Cítricos at the Grand Floridian Resort. While the menu often evolves to keep the experience fresh for guests, at the time of writing, every one of the vegan dishes is so elevated, it's sure to appeal to anyone — not just those looking for the little green leaves.
For a first course, you simply must try the Southern-style fried "hen." This is a dish made of fried hen of the woods mushrooms with house-made pickles and a plantain curry for a little sweetness. Vegans should choose the ancient grains "stew" for a main course. This is a grain dish decorated with little patches of pureed carrots. Looking for something more? Check out the smoked cauliflower for yet another delicious cauliflower dish. To finish it off, order yourself a praline coconut tart made with vanilla sponge cake and Disney magic. I still cannot believe this treat is vegan. It's simply a must-try.
Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue
At long last, I come to the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, a meal that's as much a delightfully hilarious dinner show as it is a fabulous vegan dinner. You'll dine on an absolutely impressive amount of food with BBQ jackfruit, green beans, roasted potatoes, cowboy beans, creamy coleslaw, a plant-based sausage, salad, cornbread, and strawberry shortcake.
The vegan offerings are as thoughtful and delicious as the typical menu. In fact, the vegan cowboy bean offering is so popular, it replaced the beans on the standard fare menu. I love the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue as a way to open or close out your vacation. Whenever you choose to roll up on your stagecoach, be ready for a belly full of laughs and tasty food.