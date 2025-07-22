The Worst Grape Juice Brand We Tried Tastes Like Flavored Water

Grape juice may not be everyone's preferred cup of tea, but it's got a loyal following (and yes, that following includes people over the age of five). It's refreshing on its own, and some varieties can even act as a substitute for vodka in cocktails and cooking. Plus, it's chock full of vitamin C and manganese. But not all bottles are created equal. To determine the best of the best, Tasting Table ranked six grape juice brands made from red grape juice (aka juice from Concord grapes). After many, many samples we decided that Honest Kids Goodness Grapeness just couldn't compete with the rest.

Although Honest Kids is marketed as grape "juice," we found that it tastes more like grape-flavored water than actual juice. Taking a sip directly from the straw provides only a whisper of a flavor, like you're taking a sip of water and someone is waving a grape-scented air freshener just under your nose to tease your tastebuds. The whole shtick of Honest Kids may be that the products don't contain added sugar, but we felt like this grape juice didn't contain any flavor either. If you're looking for a beverage with a hint of grape, this is the juice for you. But if you're expecting the tart sweetness of classic grape juice, you'll be sorely disappointed.