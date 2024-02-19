12 Best Substitutes For Vodka In Cocktails And Cooking

If you're out of vodka but happen to have some light rum lying around, use it as a substitute in your drink or dish. Rum, known for its complex sweetness, will add a molasses-y character, and depending on the rum you use, you could get some grassy or funky notes.

Light rum, which is aged either lightly or not at all, has a lighter flavor profile than dark rum. This neutrality in flavor and body makes it a good option for replacing vodka in any cocktail, from a classic rum and Coke to a mojito.

You can also use light rum in cooking to great effect. A good application for rum in cooking is in making a glaze or sauce — the sugars in the rum will help thicken your sauce up while adding complex flavors. To get you started, this trick would work well in a dish with your favorite protein and sweet, tart pineapple.

Another way to use rum is in desserts — and it's good for more than just bananas Foster. Try soaking cake in rum for a moist, sweet addition, or add it to your favorite ice cream recipe. Pro tip: Make a syrup out of the rum before adding it to your ice cream base so the alcohol cooks off and the frozen treat sets up properly.