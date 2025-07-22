Make Your Homemade Enchiladas Even Better With A Tangy Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like digging into a plate of homemade enchiladas to comfort and satisfy. With so many different options for fillings and styles of preparation, you can make this dish as simple or involved as you wish. Among the many additions to upgrade enchiladas, you'll find plenty to enhance the overall taste and texture of your food. One simple food that brings big flavor to enchiladas is pickled veggies.

Using pickled goodies either inside or on top of your enchiladas makes a perfectly tangy contrast to the rich and creamy cheese. It also complements whatever you're using as a filling, whether it's cheese, beef, veggies, chicken, or something else. You can use store-bought or make your own homemade version for a fun and flavorful upgrade.

With so many types of pickled vegetables you should have in your fridge and a surprising number of different foods that you can, in fact, pickle, there's no limit to the different combinations you can come up with to accent your enchiladas. From basic pickled onions or garlic to a spicy escabeche, you can easily pair pickles of any kind with your favorite scratch-made enchilada recipe.