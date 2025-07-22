Make Your Homemade Enchiladas Even Better With A Tangy Twist
There's nothing like digging into a plate of homemade enchiladas to comfort and satisfy. With so many different options for fillings and styles of preparation, you can make this dish as simple or involved as you wish. Among the many additions to upgrade enchiladas, you'll find plenty to enhance the overall taste and texture of your food. One simple food that brings big flavor to enchiladas is pickled veggies.
Using pickled goodies either inside or on top of your enchiladas makes a perfectly tangy contrast to the rich and creamy cheese. It also complements whatever you're using as a filling, whether it's cheese, beef, veggies, chicken, or something else. You can use store-bought or make your own homemade version for a fun and flavorful upgrade.
With so many types of pickled vegetables you should have in your fridge and a surprising number of different foods that you can, in fact, pickle, there's no limit to the different combinations you can come up with to accent your enchiladas. From basic pickled onions or garlic to a spicy escabeche, you can easily pair pickles of any kind with your favorite scratch-made enchilada recipe.
Pairing pickles with your enchiladas
The tangy acidic nature of pickles counteracts the richness of enchiladas, providing a crisp bite and variance in texture, whether used in a filling or topping. Depending on your recipe for homemade enchiladas, this can inform what type of pickles you choose to add and how. For example, if you're preparing a roasted vegetable and black bean enchilada recipe, consider adding a portion of pickled mushrooms such as Forest Floor Foods Dark Bergamo Pickled Mushrooms.
If you want to make a truly aromatic addition to your enchiladas, try topping them with a mix of pickled garlic and onions. This would go especially well with a dish of beef picadillo enchiladas or green chili pork enchiladas. For even more luxurious and earthy flavor, try using pickled black garlic.
On the lighter side, try adding pickled goods as a filling or topping with seafood enchiladas. The tangy flavor will mix well with briny shrimp, lobster, or crabmeat. Try using pickled cabbage or carrots in your filling to change up the texture of the tender seafood. The simple addition of pickled ingredients will take your best enchilada recipe to new heights of deliciousness.