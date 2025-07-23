Only One State Ranks Waffle Fries As Its Favorite Style Of Fry

Americans love their fries, but that universal agreement disappears pretty quickly once you start asking about different shapes. As the eternal companion of our national food, the hamburger, fries are among the most popular foods in the U.S., with a YouGov survey showing 86% of Americans like them. That's tied for first place with burgers, and ahead of fried chicken, steak, and apple pie. In fact, we love fries so much that almost 40% of all potatoes grown in the U.S. are turned into them, mostly as frozen french fries. But one of the biggest decisions to be made happens right before a potato becomes a fry. What shape do you cut them into? If you ask people across the country, most of them will tell you the classic straight fry is the way to go. A few people prefer a fun curly fry, but according to a new report, only Colorado would choose the waffle fry.

That's right, when given a choice between seven popular french fry styles, only the people of the Rockies picked waffle as their number one. The survey of 5,000 Americans asked people from every state which style of fry is their favorite, with a choice of "straight-and-seasoned," shoestring, waffle, crinkle cut, curly, potato wedges, and steak fries.