José Andrés' Genius No-Waste Salad Dressing Hack

José Andrés is one of the most accomplished chefs, restauranteurs, and humanitarians of our time. While his gourmet restaurants have been awarded Michelin stars and his chef skills have received James Beard Awards, Andrés has plenty of relatable kitchen hacks for the everyday cook. In an endearing Instagram video he filmed with his daughter, Andrés shared a list of quick kitchen tricks for college-aged kids like his daughter. First on the list was an ingenious no-waste salad dressing hack to utilize that last bit of mayonnaise stuck to the inside surfaces of the jar.

Instead of throwing out an empty mayo jar, Andrés says that a tablespoon or two of mayonnaise that you couldn't reach with a knife carries limitless potential. In the video, Andrés adds a hearty squeeze of mustard into the bottle along with a couple spoonfuls of olive oil and another tablespoon of vinegar. He doesn't measure any of the ingredients, adding each directly from the bottle for a dish-free, mess-free experience. A dash of salt finishes off the dressing, prompting him to put the lid back onto the jar and shake everything together vigorously. The oil, vinegar, and mustard, combined with the force of a few shakes is enough to lift the mayonnaise from the sides of the jar and blend it into a creamy vinaigrette. Not only are you using up every bit of mayonnaise, but the bottle itself serves as a shaker and storage container for the salad dressing.