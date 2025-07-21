The Strange UK Law That Makes It Illegal To Handle Salmon 'Suspiciously'

Have you ever ordered a hamburger from a restaurant menu and split it with a loved one? Well, apparently, this simple act is illegal in the state of Oklahoma, and it's not the only wacky food law out there. In Scotland, there's an old law that prohibits drunkenly handling a cow or horse, while in New York, there was legislation that made it illegal to carry ice cream cones in your pocket on Sundays. One strangely worded law in the United Kingdom involving salmon has long been the brunt of the internet's puns, and with good reason.

The Salmon Act of 1986, section 32 of the Act, is intended to prohibit the illegal catching, handling, and selling of fish. Its more formal name is the "Handling Salmon in Suspicious Circumstances" act, which is why people have been making fun of it since day one. The law technically doesn't define what qualifies as "suspicious" behavior, so there are plenty of jokes about how you'll be arrested if you wear a comically oversized trench coat and creep around "suspiciously" with a salmon in your hands. This applies to a variety of salmon and other freshwater fish, including eels, lampreys, and smelt, but no, you won't end up in jail for simply appearing "suspicious" while holding the fish.