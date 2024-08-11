This State Allegedly Made Taking A Bite Of Someone Else's Hamburger A Criminal Offense

Someone sneaking a bite of your unattended burger can feel like a crime, and in Oklahoma, apparently it is. Nearly every state has a number of ancient laws that seem ridiculous to us now, and the Sooner State has one that offers hamburger lovers' some much needed protection. Couples can happily share a milkshake in Oklahoma, but as rumor has it, a shared burger could land them in jail. Given how drool-worthy the state's famous onion burger is, an epidemic of stolen bites wouldn't be all that surprising. There are a lot of delicious burgers in the U.S. but Oklahoma's unspoken signature burger was enough to involve the state's government.

It might appear as a way to safeguard hamburger eaters, but allegedly the law was put into place for selfish reasons. According to the late Helen Krieble, there were too many folks splitting burgers and restaurant owners weren't too pleased. Their collective frustration was somehow enough to put an end to it, legally speaking. Oklahoma legislators were easily swayed to put the new sharing ban in place, likely to avoid ruffling any feathers in the state's profitable restaurant industry, but they claimed it was for public health reasons.