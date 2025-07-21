The Smoky Addition That Turns Basic Tuna Salad Into Something Special

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tuna salad is a simple way to use up a can of your favorite fish to make a wholesome and protein-rich meal. Whether served on its own, piled on toasted bread for a sandwich, or paired alongside a complementary salad or dip, there are plenty of tuna salad renditions that are sure to satisfy. Adding a dash of liquid smoke to your go-to recipe, however, can add complexity and give it a uniquely cured taste not unlike smoked salmon.

It's worth noting that liquid smoke is made from real smoke, which means products like Stubb's Hickory Liquid Smoke will have a fairly intense flavor. With such potency, the key here is remembering that less is more, so use a light hand when adding liquid smoke to tuna salad, and taste as you go. No more than about an eighth of a teaspoon should be used. Additionally, be sure to measure out the ingredient with a spoon, rather than pouring it directly from the bottle to avoid oversaturation.

If you've already got a container of homemade tuna salad or one that's store-bought, this is a good time to play around with a hint of the liquid smoke and a spoonful of the salad to see if they would be a good pairing as opposed to mixing it into your entire salad at once.