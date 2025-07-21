The Smoky Addition That Turns Basic Tuna Salad Into Something Special
Tuna salad is a simple way to use up a can of your favorite fish to make a wholesome and protein-rich meal. Whether served on its own, piled on toasted bread for a sandwich, or paired alongside a complementary salad or dip, there are plenty of tuna salad renditions that are sure to satisfy. Adding a dash of liquid smoke to your go-to recipe, however, can add complexity and give it a uniquely cured taste not unlike smoked salmon.
It's worth noting that liquid smoke is made from real smoke, which means products like Stubb's Hickory Liquid Smoke will have a fairly intense flavor. With such potency, the key here is remembering that less is more, so use a light hand when adding liquid smoke to tuna salad, and taste as you go. No more than about an eighth of a teaspoon should be used. Additionally, be sure to measure out the ingredient with a spoon, rather than pouring it directly from the bottle to avoid oversaturation.
If you've already got a container of homemade tuna salad or one that's store-bought, this is a good time to play around with a hint of the liquid smoke and a spoonful of the salad to see if they would be a good pairing as opposed to mixing it into your entire salad at once.
Liquid smoke can improve any tuna salad recipe
One of the best things about tuna salad is how easy it is to prepare. Typically, it just involves gently combining all your ingredients until mixed. For example, you can start with one to two cans of (drained) tuna, before adding mayonnaise, chopped celery, onions, and the rest of your seasonings like salt, pepper, paprika, mustard, and a splash of liquid smoke. The addition of liquid smoke will boost a simple tuna salad or elevate a spruced up tuna salad recipe even more. From typical to extravagant renditions, there's room for a dash of liquid smoke in any number of tuna salad recipes worth whipping up for lunch.
There are also other complementary and contrasting ingredients you can include to effectively balance or enhance the strength of the liquid smoke. For a savory version with extra heat and smoke, add just a hint of liquid smoke and a hot sauce like Franks RedHot Original Hot Sauce to a package of smoked tuna with mayonnaise (or Greek yogurt) and your favorite crunchy vegetables. That said, you can enjoy this smoky upgrade really any way you like.