The 1950s Dinner That Featured Canned Soup, Tuna, And ... Waffles?

Some dishes stand the test of time for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of years, transcending simple sustenance and becoming ingrained in global culture. Others, though, we're not too sure about. Enter Tuna 'N Waffles, a sponsored recipe published in Better Homes and Gardens all the way back in 1954. The recipe serves as an advertisement for Campbell's, and is centered around the company's beloved Cream of Mushroom Soup, something we still assert is a canned soup you should always have in your pantry.

If one thing's for sure, this is a retro dish we're glad isn't around anymore. The first step is to empty an entire can of the condensed cream of mushroom soup into a blender. In with the soup, add some milk, a whole can of flaked tuna, and a few sliced stuffed olives. Blend the mixture until smooth and saucy, then heat on the stove in a large saucepan. Since everything in the sauce is already food-safe, how much you warm it is entirely guided by your taste, although the ad does suggest you "heat thoroughly." Once heated to your liking, just pour the sauce over some warm waffles. To garnish, you can top with some more stuffed olives, chunks of canned tuna, and a sprig of fresh parsley if only to give the illusion of an appetizing meal. The recipe makes a significant amount of sauce, and is described in the original ad as a "quick'n easy dinner for 4." We can't deny that Tuna 'N Waffles is undeniably quick and easy, but whether or not it's still worth making is up for debate.