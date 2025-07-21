The Worst Fast Food Lemonade Contains An Ingredient Used For Skincare

A simple, classic lemonade is one of summer's greatest pleasures. When it's made well, it can taste like the most refreshing drink in the world. But when you get a bad one, there's nothing more disappointing. So, we tried and ranked 10 different fast food lemonades from worst to best to help you avoid that situation. The chain that came in last? Well, it might surprise you: Starbucks.

One of the great things about Starbucks is its vast menu. There's a wide array of espresso-based drinks, a rotating line of Frappuccinos, and a lot of fruity Starbucks Refresher flavors that are perfect for summer. But the good ol' plain lemonade? Avoid it at all costs. Our tester was more than disappointed with the drink, which she claimed tasted metallic and overly tart.

On its menu, Starbucks describes its lemonade as "tangy" and "fresh" with a zinginess that will "awaken your taste buds." It certainly woke up our tester, but not in a good way. Despite a tall cup containing a whopping 19 grams of sugar, there just wasn't enough sweetness to balance out the acidity. If we had to guess, we'd say the culprit would be one specific ingredient: lemon oil, a common component of skincare and cleaning products.