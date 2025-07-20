How The US Popularized (And Totally Changed) General Tso's Chicken

If you've eaten at a Chinese restaurant in the U.S. any time in the past few decades, odds are good that you've seen (or tasted) General Tso's chicken. It typically consists of heavily battered and deep-fried bites of chicken tossed in a sauce that is sweet, salty, sour, and a little bit spicy. If you know a thing or two about traditional Chinese cooking, you may not be surprised to learn that General Tso's chicken is a Chinese-American dish not commonly eaten in China. However, you may be surprised to learn that the meal does actually have roots leading back to Hunan cuisine, and the name even comes from a real general. The modern American form may be hardly recognizable to its inventor, but it is one on a long list of dishes that few realize were invented in the U.S. — or at least changed enough to be considered unique.

This world-famous Chinese-American dish was first produced in Taiwan by a Hunanese chef named Peng Chang-kuei. While his training was in Hunanese cuisine, this particular dish was first made to suit the tastes of a visiting American admiral. Despite the desire to appeal to the admiral's American palate, the original dish largely stuck to Hunanese technique and tradition, which includes not mixing sweet and savory flavors, so the original dish was quite different from its modern Chinese takeout form. That said, given that the dish began as an attempt to wow one American, perhaps it should be of little surprise that in the following decades it came to dominate the menus of restaurants across the United States.