How A Regular Kitchen Fork Can Save Your Seedlings During Transplanting

With gardening becoming a popular hobby, we're all in our green thumb era (or at least, we're trying to be). Whether you're a seasoned grower or a gardening beginner, one thing that all home cultivators must eventually face is repotting our oh-so precious seedlings. It may sound simple enough, but moving those delicate little sprouts from tray to pot is a make-or-break moment, and there's nothing worse than (literally) uprooting your gardening progress by ripping stems apart. Thankfully, there's a simple, budget-friendly tool that can make this daunting task so much easier. That's right, before you start repotting your seedlings, run to the kitchen and grab a fork from your silverware drawer.

Just like we've detailed how to use a plastic fork to protect your garden from critters, a metal fork works wonders for saving your tiny plants — no fancy gardening tools required. To do this, simply insert your fork into the soil vertically, just beside each seedling. Make sure the fork isn't piercing directly under the sprout, but rather off to the side. If you're using individually-separated starter trays, you can align the fork with the outer edge of each compartment for some low-effort accuracy. From there, gently wiggle the fork side-to-side to loosen the soil and roots. In one scoop, carefully lift out the entire plant — roots, soil, and all. If done correctly, it should easily pop out, like an ice cube from a tray.