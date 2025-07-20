You've Probably Tasted Hops From This Washington Valley Without Knowing It

Everyone has a favorite beer. From local craft brews to regional staples, beer fans are loyal, and they are proud of where their drink comes from. But whether your pint of choice was bottled down the street or thousands of miles away, there is a high chance its hops were sourced from the same place. Nestled deep in the heart of Washington State, the Yakima Valley is an all-around powerhouse for alcoholic beverage production. The region is perhaps best known for its designation as an American Viticultural Area, meaning it has been federally recognized for growing high-quality grapes. While you can find some of the best Rhone-style wines from Washington State here, the Yakima Valley is quietly one of the biggest hop-growing regions in the world, producing more than 75% of the United States' supply.

For those unfamiliar, hops are the unsung hero in countless types of beer, from lagers to ales and stouts. They're responsible for myriad complex flavors, ranging from floral and citrusy to bitter and funky. They also act as natural preservatives and foam stabilization agents. Just like wine grapes, it's been said that hops possess terroir, meaning the natural environment the plants are grown in will impact their taste. With that in mind, it's clear the Yakima Valley hops are desirable and ultra-flavorful, as more than 72 millions pounds are harvested annually. Not to mention, the valley produces more than 130 different varieties of hops, allowing brewers to carefully select what flavors and aromas end up in their beer.