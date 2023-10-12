A New Study Suggests How Climate Change May Affect The Taste (And Price) Of Beer

From Amalfi coast's lemons to Japan's tuna sashimi and from the world's chocolate supply to the wine industry, it seems as if there's not one of life's luxuries that the effects of climate change haven't left untouched. But now, it's impacting some of humanity's more humble enjoyments as well. As if your coffee wasn't enough, a new study published in the journal Nature suggests it could also affect the taste and price of your beer. The findings might just be enough to change some of climate change's greatest disbelievers into environmental activists. Entire elections could be turned. After all, there's not much that Americans love more than beer — and maybe, just maybe, this is the one thing both parties could get behind.

All jokes aside, the study's findings are serious — particularly for hops, one of the most essential ingredients used in beer. A combination of increased temperatures and decreased precipitation caused by climate change have led the researchers behind the study to predict as much of an 18% decline in crop yields by the year 2050, causing beer prices to increase. At the same time, however, those conditions are projected to impact the hop's "alpha content" — or the level of alpha acids that directly influence a beer's aroma and flavor. So, by 2050, not only will your beer likely cost you more, but the alpha content of the hops used to make it will have decreased anywhere from 20 to 30%, meaning it might not taste the same.