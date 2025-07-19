Transform Your Mojitos Into Refreshing Boozy Ice Pops In Just A Few Extra Steps
If there's one thing that makes a hot summer day more enjoyable, it's a delicious, icy-cold treat. Ice cream sandwiches, slices of fresh watermelon, a pitcher of pink lemonade — they all work great, but the king of the cool-down department really has to be the ice pop. Refreshing, versatile, and incredibly simple to make, homemade ice pops can really upgrade your summer snack game. You can even make them adult-friendly by adding a splash of your favorite liquor. One of the best combinations? Rum, lime, and mint for a boozy, mojito-inspired twist.
Not only do mojito popsicles look impressive, but they also pack a lot of flavor. The mint provides a pop of color and fresh zing, while a little simple syrup gives a touch of sweetness. And all you need are five ingredients: mint, simple syrup, rum, soda water, and lime juice. You can follow your usual mojito cocktail recipe and just freeze the batch in popsicle molds, or if you don't have one, combine about 1 cup of rum with 2 cups of soda water along with a few spoons of simple syrup and lime juice.
Add fruit to brighten your mojito popsicles
After you pour the mixture into the molds, add a few mint leaves to each one and push them to the bottom so they don't float. You can leave the mint whole or muddle it to release more of the aroma. Freeze the popsicles until they're set and eat immediately after pulling from the molds, as the alcohol will cause the pops to melt quickly.
You can customize them however you like. Use more or less sugar, skip the soda water, pull back on the mint, or add other fruits to brighten the colors and change the flavors. You can pop some blueberries or blackberries right into the molds, or blend the mixture with strawberries if you'd rather purée them. If you're going down this route, it might be a better idea to use regular water instead of bubbly to avoid a mess.
If you're looking for some more inspiration, try out a watermelon mojito recipe or a frozen blueberry mojito. You can also easily make an alcohol-free version by omitting the rum. A lot of the tastiest at-home mocktails can be frozen into pops — just use your imagination to help stay cool!