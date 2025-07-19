Transform Your Mojitos Into Refreshing Boozy Ice Pops In Just A Few Extra Steps

After you pour the mixture into the molds, add a few mint leaves to each one and push them to the bottom so they don't float. You can leave the mint whole or muddle it to release more of the aroma. Freeze the popsicles until they're set and eat immediately after pulling from the molds, as the alcohol will cause the pops to melt quickly.

You can customize them however you like. Use more or less sugar, skip the soda water, pull back on the mint, or add other fruits to brighten the colors and change the flavors. You can pop some blueberries or blackberries right into the molds, or blend the mixture with strawberries if you'd rather purée them. If you're going down this route, it might be a better idea to use regular water instead of bubbly to avoid a mess.

If you're looking for some more inspiration, try out a watermelon mojito recipe or a frozen blueberry mojito. You can also easily make an alcohol-free version by omitting the rum. A lot of the tastiest at-home mocktails can be frozen into pops — just use your imagination to help stay cool!