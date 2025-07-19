Can You Really Use Barbecue Sauce To Marinate Your Meat?

We all want to cook perfect steaks and tender baby back ribs, and marinades are a great way to make that happen. Not only will a good marinade impart a lot of flavor, but it can also help tenderize the meat and preserve its juices during cooking. However, you need to be careful with which one you use, and while barbecue sauce might seem like an easy option, it's not usually recommended.

We asked chef Billy Parisi, a food blogger and classically trained culinary school graduate, for his expert opinion on the matter, and he said that while barbecue sauce won't ruin your meat, it will impact its taste profile, as the natural flavors won't be able to shine through. Chef Parisi says. "You can use barbecue sauce to marinate, but personally I don't like doing that because it can be extremely overpowering, where all you're getting is the flavor of the sauce."

The sugar content of the sauce can also affect the cooking process, as it will start to burn at a high temperature. A single, 35 gram serving of the average barbecue sauce can contain around 16 grams of sugar, so using a marinade made completely out of it is asking for trouble. Chef Parisi says, "With all the sugar in it, it can tend to burn the meat when cooking from a raw state until it's completely finished."