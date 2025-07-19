Why Gas Station Food Is A Crucial Part Of New Orleans' Culinary Scene
Fare like jambalaya and etouffee have put the Big Easy on the map as a global gastronomic destination. But for foodies more near than far, NOLA locals know that gas station food is where it's at. It might seem surprising with images of glistening glasses of Sazerac and elegantly puffy beignets in mind, but in New Orleans, gas station food is an indispensable cog in the city's thriving culinary machine.
NOLA gas stations don't sacrifice quality for convenience, serving classics from po boys to gumbo to boiled crawfish and more. Jeremy Langlois, chef of Latil's Landing Restaurant, even names gas stations as among his favorite places to eat in all of New Orleans. As Langlois tells National Geographic, "When you just need a pit-stop feed, gas stations sell delicious boudin — a classic dish of sausage, rice, and herbs — especially around the Lake Charles area."
Most convenience stores tend to focus on one area of specialization expertly prepared. Fried chicken is another staple of New Orleans' world-class gas station cuisine, with heavy-hitters like Key's Fuel Mart, Magnolia Discount, and Louisiana Super Saver. Many social media influencers have shared the love for New Orelans' gas station food, as well. TikTok foodie @bebop.shop also praises the fried chicken from Brothers, as well as the gumbo from Franklin Food Mart and the hot lunch bar at the Brown Derby on Tulane, raving, "I've been eating the same thing from here for a long time ... so good, I've been getting this so many years."
World-class po boys, fried chicken, and crawfish served hot and ready across NOLA
The longstanding tradition of red beans and rice served at many historic New Orleans bars shows that, in Louisiana, some of the best food doesn't come from sit-down restaurants (although, we love New Orleans' restaurants too). A poll conducted by local tourism outlet NOLA.com asked its readers to sound off about their favorite convenience stores, food marts, and gas stations for grabbing something to eat, and foodies delivered.
Responses ranged from the cheeseburger po boy at Jo-Bob's Gas & Grill to the fried chicken sandwich from Fast Stop on Jefferson Highway. Others mention the chicken and biscuits from Ideal Discount, or the highly Yelp! rated North Broad Seafood, which serves everything from boiled crawfish to pigs feet, turkey neck, and shrimp and okra. Another foodie also mentions the fried chicken from Brothers, writing, "For chicken fingers I even prefer Brothers over KFC, Caines, Popeyes, and Churches." Need a late night bite? Hank's Supermarket doubles as a liquor store and stays open 24/7, so foodies can snag a shrimp po boy after hours.
Elsewhere online, foodies in an impassioned Reddit thread mention Danny & Clyde's convenience store (affectionately called "D&C's") for their favorite po boy sandwiches. Since opening in the 1970s, the chain store has become locally famous for its po boys. Other commenters recommend Banks Meat Market ("Actual gas station, really great sandwiches") and the Bait Shop-Texaco in Lacombe ("That was legit the best fried catfish I've ever had").