Why Gas Station Food Is A Crucial Part Of New Orleans' Culinary Scene

Fare like jambalaya and etouffee have put the Big Easy on the map as a global gastronomic destination. But for foodies more near than far, NOLA locals know that gas station food is where it's at. It might seem surprising with images of glistening glasses of Sazerac and elegantly puffy beignets in mind, but in New Orleans, gas station food is an indispensable cog in the city's thriving culinary machine.

NOLA gas stations don't sacrifice quality for convenience, serving classics from po boys to gumbo to boiled crawfish and more. Jeremy Langlois, chef of Latil's Landing Restaurant, even names gas stations as among his favorite places to eat in all of New Orleans. As Langlois tells National Geographic, "When you just need a pit-stop feed, gas stations sell delicious boudin — a classic dish of sausage, rice, and herbs — especially around the Lake Charles area."

Most convenience stores tend to focus on one area of specialization expertly prepared. Fried chicken is another staple of New Orleans' world-class gas station cuisine, with heavy-hitters like Key's Fuel Mart, Magnolia Discount, and Louisiana Super Saver. Many social media influencers have shared the love for New Orelans' gas station food, as well. TikTok foodie @bebop.shop also praises the fried chicken from Brothers, as well as the gumbo from Franklin Food Mart and the hot lunch bar at the Brown Derby on Tulane, raving, "I've been eating the same thing from here for a long time ... so good, I've been getting this so many years."