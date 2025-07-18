Does Martha Stewart Offer Her Own Collection Of Wine?

Martha Stewart isn't just known for her iconic friendship with Snoop Dogg or her affordable-yet-reliable cookware line. She's also beloved for her incredible sense of expertise in the kitchen. She's written more than 100 cookbooks and regularly talks about how she built her cooking-related empire, including her unforgettable collab with Snoop himself for their show, "Martha and Snoop's Dinner Party." One of her other favorite activities? Entertaining, especially with a bottle (or two) of wine.

Stewart loves a good bottle of wine so much that in 2017 she launched her own collection, The Martha Stewart Wine Collection, which is currently run in partnership with Wine Insiders. The collection consists of wines that Stewart hand-selected from brands all around the world at prices specifically set so they don't break the bank. On the official website, Stewart said in the collection, there is "always a perfect glass of wine to go with the occasion." She wanted the line to be "a place where anyone can learn about every kind of wine and where you can buy affordable bottles that you're sure to enjoy." Stewart samples every single bottle included in her collection, but she has one simple rule for drinking wine: She'll only drink at the end of the day, otherwise, she won't be able to get through the afternoon, according to an interview with The Cut.