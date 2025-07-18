Does Martha Stewart Offer Her Own Collection Of Wine?
Martha Stewart isn't just known for her iconic friendship with Snoop Dogg or her affordable-yet-reliable cookware line. She's also beloved for her incredible sense of expertise in the kitchen. She's written more than 100 cookbooks and regularly talks about how she built her cooking-related empire, including her unforgettable collab with Snoop himself for their show, "Martha and Snoop's Dinner Party." One of her other favorite activities? Entertaining, especially with a bottle (or two) of wine.
Stewart loves a good bottle of wine so much that in 2017 she launched her own collection, The Martha Stewart Wine Collection, which is currently run in partnership with Wine Insiders. The collection consists of wines that Stewart hand-selected from brands all around the world at prices specifically set so they don't break the bank. On the official website, Stewart said in the collection, there is "always a perfect glass of wine to go with the occasion." She wanted the line to be "a place where anyone can learn about every kind of wine and where you can buy affordable bottles that you're sure to enjoy." Stewart samples every single bottle included in her collection, but she has one simple rule for drinking wine: She'll only drink at the end of the day, otherwise, she won't be able to get through the afternoon, according to an interview with The Cut.
Martha Stewart knows how to curate an ideal selection of wines
The Martha Stewart Wine Collection allows experienced and inexperienced wine connoisseurs to try some of her favorite selections in the comfort of their own homes. The service is based on a direct-to-consumer model, meaning you place an order, and the bottles arrive delicately packed at your front door. In Stewart's collection, customers can purchase sets like "Martha's Grand Feast" or "Martha's Romantic Reds," which include either six or 12 bottles of various wines that fit the theme, from a 2022 Refraction White Blend to a 2021 Photograph Cabernet Sauvignon and many kinds in between. Since Stewart knows that no good party is complete without delicious food to accompany a bottle of delicious wine, she makes hosting even easier with a cheat sheet of perfect cheese pairings to match each type of wine.
On top of Stewart's curated wine collection, she also collaborated with Australian-based wine brand 19 Crimes to release a bottle of wine named "The Chard" in 2022. It was the brand's first California Chardonnay, although the brand did previously collaborate with Snoop Dogg for a California red and a rosé. Stewart worked closely with the brand on the collaboration, ensuring that the essence of the wine met her high standards before she lent her name and face to the bottle. The release of The Chard was Stewart's only experience creating an original bottle, but who's to say she won't open her own vineyard for more innovative pours in the future?