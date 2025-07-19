Visit This New York Diner For Some Of The Most Gourmet Pancakes You'll Ever Find
Forty-three miles from New York City, in Westchester County, there is a small town called Mount Kisco. It is there that you will find one of the best diners for gourmet, extravagant, and indulgent comfort foods, especially pancakes. The diner is named after its hometown and, therefore, simply called Mt. Kisco. In 2020, it won Westchester Magazine's titles for best diner and best breakfast. In 2021, we named it one of the coolest U.S. diners that should be on your bucket list. A single glance at Mt. Kisco's all-day breakfast menu more than explains these accolades.
Pancakes are a delicious favorite around the world, so most of us enjoy eating them, even in their simplest form. But Mt. Kisco doesn't really do simple; it does rich, elaborate, and over the top. Its birthday cake pancakes are made with a birthday cake mix, topped with vanilla glaze and lots of rainbow sprinkles. The churro pancakes feature cinnamon, brown sugar, and Nutella, while the Lucky Charms pancakes are filled with the popular cereal and topped with whipped cream, colorful sugar crystals, and some more charm-shaped marshmallows for good measure. Prefer Fruity Pebbles instead? The diner has those pancakes too. You can still order the standard (dare we say boring) pancakes at Mt. Kisco, but we can't imagine anyone would actually pick them over stuffed cannoli pancakes.
Mt. Kisco's other over-the-top menu items
It's absolutely not just the pancakes that are the worth the trip to Mt. Kisco. You know how milkshakes always taste better at a diner? Well, the Mega Milkshakes at Mt. Kisco come topped with entire pieces of decadent baked goods. You'll find a brownie sitting on top of the salted caramel shake, a chocolate ganache cake (plus a lollipop and an Oreo cookie) on top of the blackout shake, and an ice cream cookie sandwich on the chocolate chip cookie shake — just to name a few.
On the savory side of the menu, there's a whole lineup of burgers, pasta dishes, and deep-fried wraps. There's even a special selection of sandwiches called Super Heroes. The Hulk comes with chicken fingers, cheddar, bacon, onion rings, and buffalo ranch. The Superman sub boasts breaded chicken, American cheese, mozzarella sticks, bacon, and vodka sauce. Then we have the Green Lantern, Thor, Captain America ... you get the gist. Given Mt. Kisco's creativity, we're not surprised that an entire section of the menu is dedicated to the so-called Instagram Favorites. And, should you ever manage to eat through all of these highlights, there's also a secret menu waiting to be explored. It may or may not include Cap'n Crunch pancakes, Nutella-covered French toast sticks with cinnamon sugar, and a massive Candyland waffle tower.