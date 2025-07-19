Visit This New York Diner For Some Of The Most Gourmet Pancakes You'll Ever Find

Forty-three miles from New York City, in Westchester County, there is a small town called Mount Kisco. It is there that you will find one of the best diners for gourmet, extravagant, and indulgent comfort foods, especially pancakes. The diner is named after its hometown and, therefore, simply called Mt. Kisco. In 2020, it won Westchester Magazine's titles for best diner and best breakfast. In 2021, we named it one of the coolest U.S. diners that should be on your bucket list. A single glance at Mt. Kisco's all-day breakfast menu more than explains these accolades.

Pancakes are a delicious favorite around the world, so most of us enjoy eating them, even in their simplest form. But Mt. Kisco doesn't really do simple; it does rich, elaborate, and over the top. Its birthday cake pancakes are made with a birthday cake mix, topped with vanilla glaze and lots of rainbow sprinkles. The churro pancakes feature cinnamon, brown sugar, and Nutella, while the Lucky Charms pancakes are filled with the popular cereal and topped with whipped cream, colorful sugar crystals, and some more charm-shaped marshmallows for good measure. Prefer Fruity Pebbles instead? The diner has those pancakes too. You can still order the standard (dare we say boring) pancakes at Mt. Kisco, but we can't imagine anyone would actually pick them over stuffed cannoli pancakes.