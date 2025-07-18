One Of Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Summertime Snacks Stars Tomatoes Straight Out Of The Can

Some people may bite into a fresh watermelon slice and think it's the taste of summer, reminiscing about those sunny days spent under the shade of a backyard tree. Others might imagine the taste of Rocket Pops as synonymous with summer, sparking memories of racing up the beach to catch the ice cream truck springing to mind (here's how Bomb Pops became a Fourth of July classic). Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is staying true to her Italian roots when it comes to her favorite summertime snack, proclaiming in a TikTok video that pane e pomodoro as the most acceptable treat for that time of year.

De Laurentiis makes her version of pane e pomodoro with only five ingredients: Italian rustic bread, garlic cloves, olive oil, canned tomatoes, and salt. She begins by toasting the bread, then quickly rubbing it with a garlic clove while the bread is still warm, allowing the garlic to absorb as much as possible. After the garlic comes a sprinkle of olive oil. Not enough to drown the bread, just enough to cover it. Then, De Laurentiis opts for corbara pomodorini canned tomatoes from her Giadzy brand, mashing the small tomatoes and rubbing them on the toasted bread. From here, she tops the snack with a hearty dusting of her Giadzy lemon and oregano salt and finishes off with a celebratory bite.