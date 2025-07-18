Here's What The Oldest Versions Of American Barbecue Sauce Tasted Like

Smoky barbecue is one of the most iconically American styles of cooking out there, but what you get today is often a long way from what the first American barbecue tasted like. While some styles have cuts of meat they specialize in, like Texas and its brisket, most styles of regional BBQ in the U.S. are more associated with specific sauces. Everyone knows the Kansas City style of sweet, thick molasses sauce, and probably the tangier tomato-based sauces as well. Or you get something like Memphis dry-rub that is primarily known for its lack of sauce. But the original barbecue sauces in America were much simpler than the ones we know today, and echoes of it survive in the vinegar sauces of the Carolinas.

Before it was sweet or used tomato, American barbecue was dressed with vinegar and little else. The earliest styles of barbecue in the U.S. evolved in the Carolinas and Virginia. The smoked barbecue style was cooked by enslaved people and adopted from the Caribbean, while the British who settled in the area brought a penchant for basting meat. The use of vinegar could have also come from Britain but may have first been introduced by the Spanish in Florida. Either way, those early sauces were sharp, tangy, and very simple. They usually only consisted of vinegar, salt, pepper, and maybe some spicy hot peppers. Later, French and German immigrants to the area would add butter to the mix, then mustard, kicking off the first evolutions of American barbecue.