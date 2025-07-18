Jamie Oliver's Kitchen Must-Have For Anyone Looking To Save A Ton Of Money
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nobody likes feeling like their money is running away from them. Jamie Oliver is best known for using healthy ingredients and a passion for freezing delicious dishes. Given that, it's hardly surprising that he has one piece of advice when renovating or refurbishing a kitchen: Invest in a large freezer.
A quick glance at Oliver's official website is enough to emphasize his love for this storage strategy; the star even launched his own line of frozen meals in 2024. That said, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Oliver was quick to ascertain that he wasn't talking about buying "frozen sh*t." Instead, he preaches the power of freezing home-cooked meals as a tool to lower costs. A large freezer is the best approach when batch-cooking or bulk-buying — both effective strategies for spending less. Storing food in this way minimizes waste, saves time, and lowers fuel bills. Wave goodbye to your oversized fridge, and add it to the list of kitchen design tips we learned from celebrity chefs.
Tips for organizing your freezer
This lifestyle is quite efficient. Once you start meal-prepping and bulk-buying, it's hard to return to your old ways. Yet there is an important step to take beforehand, and that's organizing your freezer. Nobody saves money with unorganized drawers. Start by emptying anything that's unmarked or past its best. Then invest in a trusted rotation of freezer-safe containers, like this 50-Pack of 24oz Meal Prep Containers, to avoid losing food to freezer burn. Pair these with a thorough labeling system, and it's a green light for financial savings.
For those who can't afford to upgrade to a larger freezer, get creative. For instance, those ridges at the bottom of your freezer can be used to organize thinner items — think of them like a bookshelf, slotting in items. Another easy fix is investing in freezer bags, which take up less space than containers and are available for under $10 online (like these 120 Amazon Basics Reclosable Freezer Quart Bags). Creating clear "zones" helps, too. Restrict storage to one food group per shelf, and it'll transform your system. Sometimes, all it takes is a little bit of organization to spruce up your savings. Don't forget to research what foods hold up in the freezer, too.