Jamie Oliver's Kitchen Must-Have For Anyone Looking To Save A Ton Of Money

Nobody likes feeling like their money is running away from them. Jamie Oliver is best known for using healthy ingredients and a passion for freezing delicious dishes. Given that, it's hardly surprising that he has one piece of advice when renovating or refurbishing a kitchen: Invest in a large freezer.

A quick glance at Oliver's official website is enough to emphasize his love for this storage strategy; the star even launched his own line of frozen meals in 2024. That said, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Oliver was quick to ascertain that he wasn't talking about buying "frozen sh*t." Instead, he preaches the power of freezing home-cooked meals as a tool to lower costs. A large freezer is the best approach when batch-cooking or bulk-buying — both effective strategies for spending less. Storing food in this way minimizes waste, saves time, and lowers fuel bills. Wave goodbye to your oversized fridge, and add it to the list of kitchen design tips we learned from celebrity chefs.