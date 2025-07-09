Here's How Those Ridges At The Bottom Of Your Freezer Can Be Used To Organize

The freezer is a bona fide kitchen superhero, always there to save food for later and free up space in cramped fridges. However, between all the leftovers you can't finish in time and the frozen foods you should have for cooking emergencies, it's easy for the freezer to become messy and chaotic. To clean it up, try making use of those ubiquitous ridges at the bottom of the appliance.

Most freezers have vertical ridges on their bottommost surfaces, which may seem to serve no purpose. In reality, those grooves lift items to ensure that cold air surrounds them on all sides, including underneath. A flat floor wouldn't allow air to circulate properly, causing uneven freezer temps, frost buildup, freezer burn, and other issues. The ridges can also double as an organizer for thin items such as frozen pizzas, skinny bags of fruits, veggies, cold cuts, and trays of raw meat.

Use the grooves like a file organizer or bookshelf, sliding a few items between each ridge to arrange them vertically in a neat row. The ridges stop them from falling over, and pulling ingredients out when you need them becomes effortless – say goodbye to meat packages and bags of frozen peas falling to the floor. It's also much easier to identify each item, compared to stacking them on top of each other.