This Trader Joe's Charles Shaw Wine Is Cloyingly Sweet And Unpleasant

If you've ever wondered why Trader Joe's wine is affectionately referred to as "two-buck chuck," the answer lies in the name of the famous wine family that produces its line of affordable wines. Charles Shaw and his wife were the original producers, and even though they were bought out by the Franzia Wine Company, the name stuck. And Trader Joe's sells Charles Shaw wine for wine lovers on a budget. We ranked all 8 Charles Shaw wines according to overall flavor and how closely each wine resembles classic examples of its type. In last place was the cloyingly sweet White Zinfandel.

A type of rosé that originated in California, White Zinfandel is described as refreshing with a light body, low tannins, low acidity, and a medium-sweet taste with fruity notes of berries, citrus, and melon. Unfortunately, Charles Shaw White Zinfandel exhibited the worst extremes that give White Zinfandel a bad rap. There was absolutely no depth to this White Zinfandel as the candy-sweetness overwhelmed our palate immediately, masking any fruity tasting notes. Plus, because White Zinfandels have very low acidity, there was no tangy element to temper the sweetness. Adding insult to injury, the cloying sweetness of this Charles Shaw White Zinfandel was followed by a harsh, bitter alcoholic finish. While we're glad this wine didn't cost us much, it sure tasted as cheap as its price tag.