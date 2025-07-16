Why Your Brisket Knife Has A Hole In Its Blade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever used a brisket knife and noticed a hole or row of small indentations near the top of the blade, that's not just for show. These design elements actually serve a practical purpose, one that's especially helpful when you're working with large, tender cuts like brisket that's so tender it falls apart. The holes — or more commonly, a series of shallow scalloped divots called a Granton edge — helps reduce friction while slicing. As the blade moves through the meat, those indentations create tiny air pockets that keep the meat from sticking to the metal. This is especially useful when you're carving something like brisket, which is known for its juicy, fatty texture.

Without those pockets, you risk tearing the meat or dragging through it unevenly, which is the last thing you want after hours of careful smoking or roasting. Some brisket knives go a step further by featuring an actual hole in the blade to further minimize surface contact. This results in smoother, cleaner slices that show off that perfect smoke ring and don't leave you sawing through your hard-earned barbecue.