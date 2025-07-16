Why Your Brisket Knife Has A Hole In Its Blade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've ever used a brisket knife and noticed a hole or row of small indentations near the top of the blade, that's not just for show. These design elements actually serve a practical purpose, one that's especially helpful when you're working with large, tender cuts like brisket that's so tender it falls apart. The holes — or more commonly, a series of shallow scalloped divots called a Granton edge — helps reduce friction while slicing. As the blade moves through the meat, those indentations create tiny air pockets that keep the meat from sticking to the metal. This is especially useful when you're carving something like brisket, which is known for its juicy, fatty texture.
Without those pockets, you risk tearing the meat or dragging through it unevenly, which is the last thing you want after hours of careful smoking or roasting. Some brisket knives go a step further by featuring an actual hole in the blade to further minimize surface contact. This results in smoother, cleaner slices that show off that perfect smoke ring and don't leave you sawing through your hard-earned barbecue.
What to look for in a brisket knife
Whether you're making a classic smoked brisket, slow-cooked beef brisket, or a melt-in-your-mouth brisket sandwich, having the right knife makes all the difference. In addition to Granton edges or blade holes, a good brisket knife should be long (usually 10 to 14 inches), slightly flexible, and razor-sharp. That extra length allows you to make one clean slice across an entire slab without needing a back-and-forth motion that could shred the meat.
A narrow blade also helps with precision, while a comfortable, non-slip handle ensures control, which is especially important when your hands are slick from juices or gloves. Look for high-carbon stainless steel for durability and edge retention, like this 12-inch Cutluxe Slicing Carving Knife. You'll also want to make sure the knife has just enough flex to glide through meat without bending too much.
While a brisket knife might seem like a specialty tool, its features make it incredibly useful for other large cuts too, including turkey, ham, or even prime rib. With a knife like this, you're investing in a tool that's helpful for more than one meat.