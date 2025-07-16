Why You Probably Shouldn't Try To Make Twisted Tea From Scratch

Twisted Tea has landed at the top of our rankings of spiked tea brands for good reason. Refreshing and smooth, this boozy sipper balances flavor that delivers just enough of a boozy wallop. As much as we love picking up this product off the shelves, the price tag of close to $30 for a 24-pack isn't necessarily light on the wallet. Whether you're needing to cater to a large group of thirsty friends or are anticipating a wild summer weekend, the temptation to try to recreate Twisted Tea for yourself at home is understandable. We have bad news, however: This drink isn't simply a spiked iced tea recipe.

Twisted Tea is brewed similarly to beer, so even if you try to add whiskey to iced tea, you'll be missing some of that tasty flavor profile that helps make Twisted Tea so easy to sip. Getting to work on a copycat recipe will mean digging into your home brewing kit and diving into the world of fermentation. If you don't own brewing equipment, have no idea about adding honey to recipes, or simply have never had any interest in brewing anything at home, this can be a less-than-convenient choice.