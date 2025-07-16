Why You Probably Shouldn't Try To Make Twisted Tea From Scratch
Twisted Tea has landed at the top of our rankings of spiked tea brands for good reason. Refreshing and smooth, this boozy sipper balances flavor that delivers just enough of a boozy wallop. As much as we love picking up this product off the shelves, the price tag of close to $30 for a 24-pack isn't necessarily light on the wallet. Whether you're needing to cater to a large group of thirsty friends or are anticipating a wild summer weekend, the temptation to try to recreate Twisted Tea for yourself at home is understandable. We have bad news, however: This drink isn't simply a spiked iced tea recipe.
Twisted Tea is brewed similarly to beer, so even if you try to add whiskey to iced tea, you'll be missing some of that tasty flavor profile that helps make Twisted Tea so easy to sip. Getting to work on a copycat recipe will mean digging into your home brewing kit and diving into the world of fermentation. If you don't own brewing equipment, have no idea about adding honey to recipes, or simply have never had any interest in brewing anything at home, this can be a less-than-convenient choice.
Choosing between convenience and challenge
The intimidating task of perfecting an imitation Twisted Tea recipe might sound exciting to some, but for those who aren't interested in investing in any kind of specialty brewing equipment or learning about the process of home brewing, mixing up boozy tea cocktails might be the better move to make. Though your shortcut may not yield that same malted flavor you taste when you crack open a Twisted Tea, you'll still have a boozy beverage that can be confidently served to house party guests.
A quick splash of bourbon into a tall glass of brewed iced tea can do the trick. Add a sweetener like honey to bend your drink in the direction that pleases your palate, and garnish your creation with a pretty mint leaf and a lemon wedge. If this kind of spiked iced beverage is not what you're after and you find yourself missing that malty flavor of Twisted Tea, perhaps attempting a homebrewed knock-off is exactly the sort of project that will help kickstart a new hobby.