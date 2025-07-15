Why It's Almost Never Worth It To Make Your Own Marshmallows

Whipping up a stack of marshmallows is like a science lesson. You need to follow the method thoroughly, observe changes in your ingredients, and use tools, like a thermometer, to create the perfect pillowy batch. And even with all those measures in place, you can still end up with a chalky mass instead of a cushiony white treat that's soft and tender in the center. If you aren't a culinary geek who likes to tinker with new recipes and techniques, you might be better off purchasing store-bought marshmallows to avoid the hassle.

Firstly, making marshmallows involves assembling a super-hot syrup with glucose, sugar, and water, which can be a dangerous activity if you haven't worked with syrups before. This mixture has to reach 240 degrees Fahrenheit before it's slowly trickled into a dissolved gelatin mixture in a steady stream. While you can take plenty of steps to safeguard yourself from the hot liquid, there is a risk of it splattering or bubbling up as you pour.

Secondly, you'll need to use a candy thermometer to check that the syrup has reached the correct temperature before you add it to your gelatin. The likelihood is that unless you regularly make things like jams and preserves that require a temperature gauge, you won't have a candy thermometer lying around in your utensil drawer. Having said this, if you want to create customized flavors, like these homemade raspberry marshmallows, and see yourself using a candy thermometer more often in the future, it might be worth the investment.