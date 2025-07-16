The Gluten-Free Trader Joe's Pasta You Should Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trader Joe's is wildly popular for unique and affordable products presented under the Trader Joe's store-brand name. A hip grocery store by anyone's standard, TJ's caters to all tastes and dietary restrictions. In fact, the grocery store chain even accommodates gluten-free diets with a wide range of gluten-free pastas. With that in mind, we ranked 7 gluten-free Trader Joe's pastas according to taste, texture, and likeness to their wheat pasta counterparts. While we found plenty of great options, the organic brown rice penne pasta should be avoided at all costs.

Penne is a versatile type of pasta that works well with hearty sauces like Bolognese and traps thick, creamy white sauces like Alfredo. So, we'll give the brown rice penne points for versatility — and it cooks quickly, too. However, the flavor is a much more important criterion that earned this Trader Joe's pasta a last-place ranking. Brown rice may taste nutty and earthy when cooked as separate grains, but this brown rice pasta had an earthiness far more reminiscent of dirt. Worst of all, it offered a notably bitter taste that no type of pasta sauce would be able to mask. Suffice it to say, Trader Joe's brown rice penne fails to mimic the subtle savoriness of conventional wheat pasta.