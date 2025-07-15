The Greens You Should Avoid Adding To Your Make-Ahead Sandwich

Whether you're a meal prepper who meticulously plans a week in advance or you're simply throwing together a sandwich for a trip to the beach, safety is always important when it comes to maintaining the integrity of your make-ahead foods. Generally, that means being mindful of cross-contamination (here's the surefire way to avoid cross-contamination with raw ground beef) and avoiding "danger zone" temperatures, but it also means proper cook times and keeping an eye on expiration dates. Bacteria can grow rapidly in the right environments, so if you're looking to avoid all possible risks when it comes to that made-ahead sandwich, it might be best to skip the sprouts.

They can be delicious and nutritious, but raw sprouts have the potential to harbor a boatload of harmful bacteria. Sprouts have a high likelihood of bacteria due to the conditions in which they grow, which entail heat and humidity, aka foodborne illness's best friends. The risk of foodborne illnesses from raw sprouts is so high that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about the dangers in 2019, and the Centers for Disease Control has been studying the effects of bacteria on raw sprouts since the '90s. While any food can technically harbor dangerous bacteria, raw sprouts are especially susceptible the longer they're left untouched, so they don't make the best addition to a sandwich that you're going to wait a few hours or days to eat, even at cooler temperatures.