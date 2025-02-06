12 Foods To Avoid When Packing Make-Ahead Lunches

Fruit is a great thing to include in lunches, whether they're for you or the kids. Most Americans don't get enough fruit in their diets, even though it's good on many levels. Fresh fruits are generally packed with nutrients and fiber, and eating fiber-rich fruit before your meal may help you feel full for longer and eat less throughout the rest of the day.

The problem is that not all fruits work well in the lunchbox. Some fruits are pretty durable: Whole apples, citrus, and fresh grapes spring to mind. Those are all fine in make-ahead lunches, but many other fruits aren't as reliable and more prone to perishing. Strawberries, fully ripe pears or peaches, and cut-up apples, bananas, or melons all tend to deteriorate pretty quickly.

Not to mention, bananas and delicate berries, including raspberries, blackberries, and even blueberries, are all too easy to smush in the lunch box if you're not careful. Yes, you can protect against physical damage with appropriate containers. Soft berries can go into standard food containers, and specialized banana keepers guard the odd-shaped fruit. Unfortunately, these are still highly perishable, so either pack them in the morning of or — if you're prepping on Sunday for the week — restrict them to Monday and Tuesday.

