The Best Greens To Use When You Need To Dress Salad Ahead Of Time

Whether you're throwing a large holiday party or making a small dinner for two, salads are easy and nutritious dishes you can make ahead of time so you can focus on more time-sensitive parts of the meal. It's a well-known faux pas to dress a salad ahead of time when using dainty greens like romaine, microgreens, or iceberg lettuce. However, there are plenty of greens that enjoy being doused in dressing well before it's time to eat.

The best salad ingredients to use if you want to dress the whole thing in advance encompass heartier, sturdier greens and brassicas like kale, cabbage, radicchio, endives, swiss chard, raw broccoli, Brussel sprouts, and collard greens. All of these greens have much thicker, fibrous leaves and stalks than lettuce that will not wilt or turn soggy when dressed ahead of time. In fact, many of them will taste better when pre-dressed in a raw salad. Since most salad dressings consist of acidic ingredients like vinegar or citrus, dressing super fibrous greens early will help macerate and marinate them.

Dressing a kale or cabbage salad ahead of time will thus result in more palatable and chewable greens. You can dress most of these sturdy greens and veggies up to a day in advance. The optimum time to do it is about two hours before eating.