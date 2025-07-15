This Fast-Growing Southern Chicken Chain Started In A Single Mom's Home Kitchen
In 2007, Stacy Brown was a single mother with three young children. She wanted to be able to provide for them, and like many entrepreneurs before her, she had a moment where everything clicked. Brown loved chicken salad and thought she made it well enough that other people would want to pay for it. So she decided to turn her chicken salad recipe into a business: Chicken Salad Chick. It paid off better than anyone, especially Brown, could have expected. In 2024, there were 260 locations generating over $350 million in sales.
Brown has a degree in Communications but found inspiration elsewhere when it came time to support her family. After her divorce, she turned to her passion. She's not a chef, but she considers herself a Southern cook, and she was confident enough to build an entire business around it. After her kids went to sleep, she made batches of chicken salad. She started with about four flavors and carried them door to door to sell in her neighborhood. But the local Health Department had other plans, shutting her down for violating rules about selling food made in a home kitchen.
With the help of a business-savvy partner, Brown changed her approach. She started a take-out restaurant and sold out on day one — 40 pounds of chicken salad sold just like that. The next day, the duo sold out of 80 pounds. Chicken Salad Chick was a hit.
Chicken salad days
Chicken Salad Chick had 12 recipes to kick things off. Classic Carol, made with mayonnaise, celery, and herbs, was Brown's original recipe, which she perfected in her home kitchen. The Fancy Nancy chicken salad is a little more festive with apples, grapes, and pecans. The Sassy Scotty is heartier with bacon, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. Another nine versions rounded out that original menu, all named after Brown's friends, aka the chicks in her life. Over the years, the menu has been modified to add new items and recipes that boost the traditional chicken salad.
By 2012, Brown was franchising. In 2015, Brown and her partner sold a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick to a private equity firm, handing over day-to-day operations. Brown remains on the board and as a spokesperson for the company as it continues to expand. In 2023 alone, 32 new locations opened, and the brand branched into Colorado, its 18th state. That same year, it acquired Piece of Cake bakery, allowing every Chicken Salad Chick location to offer signature desserts.
The chain also offers pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches as well as unique side salads. There aren't a lot of restaurants that will give you a grape salad made with cream cheese dressing, brown sugar, and pecans. Customers can also get soups, snacks, and even a whole loaf of bread. What started as one mom's passion for chicken salad has become a Southern staple with no signs of slowing down.