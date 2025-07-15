This Fast-Growing Southern Chicken Chain Started In A Single Mom's Home Kitchen

In 2007, Stacy Brown was a single mother with three young children. She wanted to be able to provide for them, and like many entrepreneurs before her, she had a moment where everything clicked. Brown loved chicken salad and thought she made it well enough that other people would want to pay for it. So she decided to turn her chicken salad recipe into a business: Chicken Salad Chick. It paid off better than anyone, especially Brown, could have expected. In 2024, there were 260 locations generating over $350 million in sales.

Brown has a degree in Communications but found inspiration elsewhere when it came time to support her family. After her divorce, she turned to her passion. She's not a chef, but she considers herself a Southern cook, and she was confident enough to build an entire business around it. After her kids went to sleep, she made batches of chicken salad. She started with about four flavors and carried them door to door to sell in her neighborhood. But the local Health Department had other plans, shutting her down for violating rules about selling food made in a home kitchen.

With the help of a business-savvy partner, Brown changed her approach. She started a take-out restaurant and sold out on day one — 40 pounds of chicken salad sold just like that. The next day, the duo sold out of 80 pounds. Chicken Salad Chick was a hit.