Ree Drummond's Potato Salad Has A Secondary Use You Never Saw Coming

Ree Drummond's potato salad recipe, shared by Food Network, isn't typical because it calls for mashed or riced potatoes instead of chunks. It's hardly a potato salad and sounds more like loaded mashed potatoes, but we don't make the rules when it comes to naming The Pioneer Woman's recipes.

Aside from being considered one of the best potato salad recipes out there, Drummond's non-traditional potato salad's mashed texture makes it perfect for repurposing into a whole new leftover meal. Imagine chowing on this creamy, flavorful potato salad one day and biting into crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside croquettes a day or two later.

That's some delicious eating right there, and it's easy. The potato salad can be quickly repurposed into croquettes with the day-old leftovers, which will be sure to please even the pickiest of eaters who may usually turn up their noses at leftover meals. The real challenge here will be having leftovers in the first place. So if your family is big and they like potato salad, consider doubling the recipe so you'll have enough for this day two idea.