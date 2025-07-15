Ree Drummond's Potato Salad Has A Secondary Use You Never Saw Coming
Ree Drummond's potato salad recipe, shared by Food Network, isn't typical because it calls for mashed or riced potatoes instead of chunks. It's hardly a potato salad and sounds more like loaded mashed potatoes, but we don't make the rules when it comes to naming The Pioneer Woman's recipes.
Aside from being considered one of the best potato salad recipes out there, Drummond's non-traditional potato salad's mashed texture makes it perfect for repurposing into a whole new leftover meal. Imagine chowing on this creamy, flavorful potato salad one day and biting into crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside croquettes a day or two later.
That's some delicious eating right there, and it's easy. The potato salad can be quickly repurposed into croquettes with the day-old leftovers, which will be sure to please even the pickiest of eaters who may usually turn up their noses at leftover meals. The real challenge here will be having leftovers in the first place. So if your family is big and they like potato salad, consider doubling the recipe so you'll have enough for this day two idea.
Here's how to turn Ree Drummond's potato salad into delicious croquettes
A croquette is a small, breaded, and fried ball of food, usually served as an appetizer. Typically, mashed potatoes or white sauce is used as the base and then combined with extras like chopped meat, shredded cheese, and vegetables. A pro tip is to stick to low-moisture add-ins so that the balls don't fall apart during cooking. But with that in mind, you can add in anything you want and give the repurposed potato salad a whole new life. The croquette is then rolled into a ball, coated in flour, egg wash, and breadcrumbs, and fried to golden-brown perfection.
The beauty of this recipe is that it's already perfectly seasoned and loaded with extras to give the croquette great texture and flavor. Adding extra fillings is optional, as the potatoes will already have chopped pickles, dill, boiled eggs, and bacon.
These croquettes would pair perfectly with an aioli or ranch dipping sauce. They would also make the perfect appetizer or side dish for roasted chicken or sausage, and can be paired with a green salad or roasted vegetables to keep things light.
Add this to the list of repurposed leftovers that easily transform into a new and exciting meal. Meal planning in this way can save both time and money while still pleasing palates.