How To Make Butter The Old-School Way

Butter makes everything better, right? Whether it's being swirled into a big bowl of creamy mashed potatoes, dolloped on a stack of buttermilk berry pancakes, or slathered on a warm piece of toast, it really is the ultimate comfort food. But you haven't tasted the best butter until you've tried true homemade butter, and there's no better way to make it than channeling the old school techniques.

Butter contains one of the most minuscule ingredient lists you can imagine: cream and salt, and it's even possible to omit the salt. In fact, according to law, any butter sold in the U.S. can't contain more than cream, milk, salt, and some coloring. It's incredibly simple to make too — the cream just needs to be agitated enough so that the fat starts to separate, leaving behind butter and buttermilk, which is done by churning.

You can buy a churner from a brand like Kilner if you really want to make authentic, old-fashioned butter. Most of the ones available nowadays have cranks that make life easier, and they should easily fit in the cupboard. Once you get your hands on one, just pour in a few cups of heavy whipping cream and churn it until the butter starts to clump together. It should, hopefully, only take about 10 minutes. Strain it with cheesecloth, rinse with cold water, and mix in some salt if you'd like.