When you hear the words "priest strangler," you'd be forgiven for assuming it's the name of the latest hit true crime podcast or prestige TV thriller. But it's actually something much tastier — a pasta, one you can try at one of the greatest Italian restaurants in NYC, Rezdôra. Now, we know there are dozens of different kinds of pasta and ideal uses for each, so what exactly is "priest strangler" pasta?

"Priest strangler" pasta, or "priest choker" pasta, is made of just flour and water and rolled into long, twisty noodles. It's more often reffered to by its Italian name, strozzapreti, and is a type of "lunghetti," or long pasta, similar to cavatelli. It originated in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, and is believed to have been made there since the 1700s – it would have been an important staple in the wintertime, when people's chickens didn't produce many eggs. A Romagna housewife who would have been responsible for making strozzapreti was called an "azdora," and Rezdôra's name refers specifically to "the "head of the household," which was often considered the woman rolling out the dough for the family's pasta. Rezdôra features Emilia-Romagna cuisine in particular — so the region's signature pasta had to feature on the menu. The Michelin-starred spot serves "i bianco neri strozzapreti," with Emilian tomato sauce, crab, and chives.