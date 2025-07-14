One Of Julia Child's Favorite Restaurants Belongs On Your Paris Bucket List

If you're browsing Paris restaurants looking for a spot to grab a meal, you may want to visit one of Julia Child's favorite establishments. Les Deux Magots is a café and brasserie that has become a Parisian institution which inspired not only Child but countless other creatives and thought-leaders since its 19th-century inception. Here, Child sampled a traditional French breakfast of coffee and a baguette. The simple spread of butter, jam, and honey transfixed her, in addition to the brass-detailed setting and the buzzy atmosphere. Les Deux Magots is built around conversation and books, and is the location for many literary events and awards ceremonies.

Not much has changed at the restaurant over the decades, as mahogany tables that once sat influential philosophers and creatives remain in the space, and waiters in black-and-white uniforms continue to serve tourists and history buffs. Now, however, takeaway options allow visiting customers to take some of the more memorable items from the menu — like its signature tarte tatin and famed hot chocolate — home or to the park.