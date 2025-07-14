This Is The Perfect Thickness For Your Zucchini Slices

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Zucchini is a delicious and nutritious vegetable, perfect for adding to baked goods, charring on the grill, or tossing in a salad. With over 95% water content, it's easy for the squash to get mushy, especially depending on the cooking method you choose. For example, the right way to slice zucchini for grilling can differ from how you cut it to bake in a zucchini gratin recipe or prepare it for an herby zucchini ribbon salad recipe.

Though the perfect thickness for your zucchini slices will vary based on the specific dish, there are a few general rules to keep in mind to achieve the right taste and texture. You should aim for a thickness between ¼ and ½ inch based on your cooking method. Zucchini begins releasing water as soon as it's cut, meaning you'll want to blot your slices to avoid a watery mess. Exposure to heat will also cause zucchini to release moisture, so you'll want to cut your zucchini into thicker slices that will stand up to grilling or frying rather than thinner slices, which would fall apart.

On the other hand, thinner slices of zucchini are ideal for delicate salads and quick pickling with an acidic dressing. Because zucchini becomes even softer when cooked or pickled, it's important to use a light touch with whatever methods you choose. With zucchini, you'll want to achieve an ideal balance of consistency between sturdy and tender.