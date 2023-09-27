The Right Way To Slice Zucchini For Grilling

Beyond steaks and burgers and chicken thighs, grilling does wonders for vegetables. In addition to being a super fuss-free means of cooking, the process also imparts a world of flavor as veggies caramelize and crisp, developing delicately smoky nuances in the process. That said, you really can't consider yourself a true grill master until you've learned how to successfully barbecue a variety of produce. It's a feat that may prove difficult, as some veggies can be more complicated than others to grill — we're looking at you, zucchini. The secret to perfectly grilling this summer squash variety starts with how you slice it.

Every vegetable can present its own unique set of challenges when grilling, however, zucchini can be particularly finicky given its extremely high water content. Since it is so moisture-dense, it can become too tender (read: soggy) during grilling. This issue is only amplified when a zucchini isn't sliced correctly, which brings us to the big question. What is the right way to slice a zucchini for grilling?

Despite what you may think, it's actually best to avoid cutting zucchini into rounds as their small size puts the coins at risk for falling between grill grates. Plus, given the reduced surface area this also makes them more susceptible to burning, and even absorbing less of that great smoky flavor that grilling imparts. Instead, we recommend turning the zucchini lengthwise and cutting it into larger and thicker pieces.