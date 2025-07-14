The Crafty Way To Stretch Out An Appetizer Spread Without Anyone Noticing

Let's be honest, appetizers are the best part of any meal. Mini-everything at a wedding cocktail hour? Creative finger foods anywhere from a gallery party to a barbecue? Yes, please. They're cute, they're delicious, they're one- or two-bite worlds of flavor, and we can try a whole bunch of different things.

Things get decidedly less "cute," though, when we're the ones who have to supply the appetizers. Yes, we want to dazzle our dinner-party guests with a mouthwatering spread while they mingle. But no, we don't want to shell out an obscene amount of money on five different ingredients for five different appetizers times six or eight or even more guests; and no, we don't want to spend 24 hours straight in the kitchen making and assembling it all. Entertaining is only worthwhile if we can actually enjoy our guests' company and the food, too, right?

So for the next get-together you throw, stretch your apps out with bread. Make less of an appetizer without anyone noticing by spooning a bit less of it onto each individual mini toast or toasted baguette slice. Turn a meat or fish bite into a slider. Fussily arranged hors d'oeuvres quickly take a backseat to a tasty dip with breadsticks or pita pieces. A little carby backbone makes any appetizer more substantial, so guests both think there's still a ton of food and they'll also fill up faster and need fewer canapés. You'll save time and money, and no one will be the wiser.