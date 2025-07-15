11 Unexpected Everyday Products That May Contain Caffeine

Strongly-brewed coffee is a morning must for many of us, with that hit of caffeine giving us a welcome energy boost. As we sip away on that steaming mugful, caffeine interacts with receptors in our brains, blocking adenosine — a neurotransmitter that increases feelings of sleepiness. This, combined with the release of dopamine, leaves us feeling alert and ready to face the day.

However, drinking coffee isn't the only way to caffeinate. An array of other everyday foods and drinks also contain a notable dose of this stimulant. There are the obvious suspects — like tea, chocolate, and energy drinks — but caffeine also lurks in some rather surprising places. By consuming certain breakfast foods, convenient snacks, and sweet treats, you can achieve a significant caffeine hit. It's even found in some medicines, too.

Of course, getting a surprise dose might sometimes be deemed a bonus. But, if you prefer to avoid caffeine for health reasons or simply just to sleep more soundly, it's useful to know where it can be found. So, let's run through some popular products that pack more of a punch than you'd think.