11 Unexpected Everyday Products That May Contain Caffeine
Strongly-brewed coffee is a morning must for many of us, with that hit of caffeine giving us a welcome energy boost. As we sip away on that steaming mugful, caffeine interacts with receptors in our brains, blocking adenosine — a neurotransmitter that increases feelings of sleepiness. This, combined with the release of dopamine, leaves us feeling alert and ready to face the day.
However, drinking coffee isn't the only way to caffeinate. An array of other everyday foods and drinks also contain a notable dose of this stimulant. There are the obvious suspects — like tea, chocolate, and energy drinks — but caffeine also lurks in some rather surprising places. By consuming certain breakfast foods, convenient snacks, and sweet treats, you can achieve a significant caffeine hit. It's even found in some medicines, too.
Of course, getting a surprise dose might sometimes be deemed a bonus. But, if you prefer to avoid caffeine for health reasons or simply just to sleep more soundly, it's useful to know where it can be found. So, let's run through some popular products that pack more of a punch than you'd think.
Snack bars
When tucking into a snack bar on the go, you probably aren't expecting it to contain caffeine, but this stimulant is found in an unexpectedly large number of products. If the bar's packaging clearly states that it's coffee-flavored, then the presence of caffeine seems a little more obvious. However, many non-coffee-containing bars are also packing a significant dose. Other ingredients commonly found in these bars include chocolate, guarana, matcha, and yerba mate tea, which all contain caffeine.
Many of these caffeine-containing bars are subtly marketed as energy-boosting, such as the Cool Mint Chocolate Clif Bars, which get the bulk of their caffeine kick from the addition of green tea extract. On the other hand, some products will make their caffeine element glaringly obvious. For example, the packaging of the aptly-named Jesse's WAKE UP! bars proudly states that each bar offers the same amount of caffeine as three espresso shots.
Kombucha
Known for its distinct tangy fizz and probiotic benefits, kombucha is an increasingly trendy sip amongst health enthusiasts. Did you know that this fermented drink is not actually caffeine-free? Kombucha is made with a base of sweetened tea, which is combined with a specially-grown culture of bacteria and yeast and left to ferment for around two weeks. And, since tea contains caffeine, so does the final, naturally effervescent product.
However, the amount of caffeine found in kombucha is fairly minimal. Popular kombucha brand Remedy states that each of its 250-milliliter cans contains under 15 milligrams of caffeine. This is significantly less than what you'd find in your average cup of coffee, which typically contains somewhere between 100-200 milligrams. You probably wont have to worry about this fruity brew keeping you up all night. If you'd rather avoid caffeine completely, but still want to enjoy a refreshing gut-friendly drink, you could always opt for a tangy pineapple tepache, or perhaps a fizzy water kefir.
Decaf coffee
Reaching for a decaf coffee is an easy way to enjoy the coffee taste you love without the effects of caffeine. Or is it? Well, this variety of coffee isn't actually completely caffeine-free. Whilst the caffeine removal process leaves the coffee with 97% less caffeine than its standard counterparts, a small amount is preserved. Your average cup of decaf coffee will contain around 7 milligrams of caffeine, compared to the usual 100 to 200 milligrams found in a standard cup. Decaf coffee is made by soaking the unroasted beans in water and solvents, which draw out the caffeine, while retaining the signature flavor and aroma of the beans as best as possible. The process does, however, tend to result in a slightly milder-tasting coffee.
Thanks to USDA regulations, decaf coffee cannot contain more than 0.1% caffeine, so you don't have to worry about there being massive amounts of variation between specific products. For most, consuming this small amount of caffeine won't have a significant effect, but if you're aiming to omit it completely from your diet, decaf might still be best avoided.
Pre-workout powders
If mixing up a pre-workout drink is part of your daily routine, you may well be getting a hefty dose of caffeine. These powders are designed to enhance your performance, helping you make the most of your workout, often containing ingredients like creatine and amino acids. While it's not always apparent from a quick glance at the packaging, caffeine is another popular add-in, contributing its signature energy-boosting properties.
One prime example is Bulk's Pre-Workout Advanced, which contains a whopping 200 milligrams of caffeine per 17-gram serving, listing "caffeine anhydrous" in its ingredients. This is essentially a pure, highly-concentrated form of caffeine that's been extracted from the coffee plant and dehydrated into a powder. Adding caffeine to products in this form, rather than relying on natural ingredients, allows manufacturers to amp up the dose as they see fit. Therefore, many supplements and powders like this one actually contain higher levels of caffeine than coffee and some energy drinks. So, if you tend to do your workouts in the evening, you might want to skip that pre-workout drink to ensure a restful night's sleep.
Over-the-counter painkillers
When you can't shift a headache, reaching for some pain reliever tablets can be an effective solution. But these medicine cabinet staples are another product in which caffeine can lurk. Studies have shown that when caffeine is combined with certain painkillers, it can enhance their effectiveness. This is why many manufacturers sell acetaminophen or ibuprofen (or other NSAIDs) combined with caffeine. Often, you'll see this marketed as headache or migraine relief. A single Excedrin Migraine caplet, for example, contains 65 milligrams of caffeine — so taking two would be the rough equivalent of drinking a cup of coffee.
With so many pain relief products to choose from at the store, it can sometimes be tricky to spot the mention of caffeine on the packaging. Look out for terms like "plus" or "extra," which can refer to the inclusion of caffeine. If you're taking painkillers close to bedtime, these caffeinated versions are best avoided to prevent any sleep disruption.
Some cereals
A bowl of cereal makes for a convenient and delicious start to the day, and many varieties are free from caffeine. But, certain cereals do contain small amounts of this stimulant. This is usually due to the inclusion of chocolate or cocoa. For example, cereals like Cocoa Puffs and Cocoa Pebbles have around two milligrams of caffeine per serving. This is a pretty minimal amount, but still worth noting if you're particularly sensitive to caffeine.
Granola blends are another sneaky source. Some varieties feature added dark chocolate chunks or even coffee flavoring, which can bump up the caffeine content. Health food brands that market their products as "energizing" may also incorporate ingredients like matcha or guarana. For most people, these trace amounts aren't likely to cause a noticeable jolt, especially if you're used to drinking coffee, but if you're trying to eliminate caffeine, it might be worth checking the ingredients list before pouring out your morning bowlful. Alternatively, to ensure full control over the ingredients, you can always whip up a batch of homemade crunchy granola with a selection of your favorite nuts and seeds.
Hot chocolate
Hot chocolate is the ultimate comforting classic, but what you might not realize is that this decadent delight does contain caffeine. However, this is in much smaller amounts compared to coffee. Caffeine is a naturally occurring component of the cocoa beans used to make cocoa powder, which is a key component of any hot chocolate blend.
The amount of caffeine present in your drink will vary depending on the specific product's cocoa content. A hot chocolate made with a basic powdered blend might contain just 5 milligrams, while richer versions made with a higher concentration of cocoa powder or real dark chocolate can provide up to 25 milligrams.
Still, compared to a cup of black tea, which contains between 25 and 48 milligrams of caffeine, hot chocolate is less likely to disrupt your sleep. If you're keeping strict tabs on your caffeine intake, you could always switch to white hot chocolate, which is made without cocoa solids and therefore completely caffeine-free.
Matcha
Matcha is often viewed as one of the gentler caffeinators, but it certainly still delivers a kick. This vibrant powder is made by finely grinding green tea leaves, and when brewed, the resulting drink is significantly more concentrated than a typical cup of green tea. A standard serving of matcha contains approximately 70 milligrams of caffeine, around double what you'd get from tea made with green tea leaves. Interestingly, those sensitive to caffeine may find matcha a safer option than other types of tea. This is due to the high levels of L-theanine present in the drink, which, when combined with caffeine, can provide a more focused and sustained boost, without the jittery aftermath.
Matcha's caffeine content does, however, still come in lower than coffee, so opting for a matcha latte rather than your usual espresso can be a great option if you're looking to cut back on caffeine. Plus, being high in antioxidants, matcha comes with an array of extra health benefits, with evidence suggesting that its consumption can boost brain function, as well as promote a healthy heart.
Yerba mate tea
Yerba mate tea is a herbal brew from South America, made from the dried leaves of the yerba mate plant. This tea packs a greater caffeine content than you'd think, at around 80 milligrams per cup, which isn't that far off your typical coffee. This makes it an excellent choice if you're looking to reap the antioxidant-related health benefits of tea while enjoying a more potent energy boost.
This tea is traditionally made in a gourd (a receptacle made from a hollowed-out vegetable) and drunk through a bombilla (a type of metal straw with an inbuilt strainer). The idea is to leave the tea leaves in the gourd, refilling it with hot water multiple times and enjoying the drink over the course of a few hours. Using this approach could result in the consumption of a whopping 300 milligrams of caffeine in one drinking session. However, this slow-sipping approach offers a more gentle, sustained energy boost than the sudden hit and crash you might get from quickly downing multiple espressos. Yerba mate also contains theobromine, which is known to temper some of the unwanted physical effects associated with caffeine, such as jitters and spikes in heart rate.
Some candies
Sweet treats can also sometimes come with an extra kick. Whilst many gummies and hard candies, such as Skittles and Twizzlers, are indeed caffeine-free, certain varieties deliver a notable caffeine boost. These tend to be products that feature chocolate, though caffeine won't necessarily be listed as an ingredient on the packaging.
Many mainstream candy choices are worth noting here. For example, a classic milk chocolate-based treat — the 45-gram Hershey's chocolate bar — contains 9 milligrams of caffeine, while a Snickers bar contains 5 milligrams. Another favorite, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, contains 4 milligrams per packet. Of course, this is a relatively small amount, and most likely won't feel any effects when consuming this minimal dose. Products made with dark chocolate will, however, contain slightly more caffeine. This depends on the cacao content of the specific chocolate used. According to the USDA, an ounce of solid dark chocolate with a cacao content of 70% to 80% will contain around 22.7 milligrams of caffeine, while a 45% to 60% bar contains 12.2 milligrams per ounce.
If you're a chocolate fan but want to avoid caffeine altogether, opting for white chocolate-based candies is a great option. White chocolate is made with cocoa butter, which, unlike cocoa solids, doesn't contain any caffeine at all.
Kola nuts
Native to the tropical rainforests of Africa, kola nuts are small, bitter, chestnut-like seeds that come from the kola tree. These seeds are naturally rich in caffeine and were once a key ingredient in original cola soft drink recipes (hence the name!).
The caffeine content of a single kola nut averages at around 2.7%. With each nut weighing approximately 7.5 grams, that works out at a whopping 200 milligrams per nut, which is equal to what you'd find in a strong cup of coffee. In many West African cultures, kola nuts are a daily staple, where they're chewed on for a convenient caffeine boost. However, these nuts aren't commonly eaten raw in Western diets. Instead, kola nut extract often features in herbal supplements, energy drinks, and pre-workout powders.
Because these nuts are a natural source of caffeine, they don't always stand out on ingredient labels, especially when they're listed among a medley of other herbal add-ins. So, if you need to avoid caffeine completely, remember to keep an eye out for kola nut or kola extract on your health-food products.