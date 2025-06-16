Is There Caffeine In Your Favorite Candy?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The last thing on your mind when enjoying a yummy piece of candy is whether it contains caffeine — but that's actually a valid concern. Like it or not, some versions of candy do harbor several milligrams of buzzy caffeine. But it's mostly ones made with coffee or chocolate. Since chocolate comes from cacao beans, the amount of caffeine varies depending on the type of chocolate and the concentration. In a nutshell, a dark chocolate bar has far more caffeine than milk chocolate, and white chocolate has none at all.

That's because it contains no solid cacao bean parts, only cocoa butter, which has no caffeine. As for your favorite candies, other than pure chocolate bars, the caffeine content is typically minimal, and some have zero caffeine. For comparison's sake, a regular 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee has about 95 to 200 milligrams of caffeine, give or take depending on the type of beans and brewing methods. Your sweet treat is far less likely to send you buzzing through the day or night.

Caffeine in candy varies based on size, but here's the reported caffeine content in a few favorites. Some candies with zero caffeine are Twizzlers and Skittles, while a single Hershey's Kiss, a Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Bar, and six Whopper balls each have only 1 milligram. Those with 3 milligrams include popular candy bars such as Butterfinger, 100 Grand, Oh Henry!, and 5th Avenue, followed by 4 milligrams in Toblerone, Twix, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Then there's the straight-up chocolate bars, which deserve a closer look.