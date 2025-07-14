This Target Favorite Day Trail Mix Deserves To Be On All Your Road Trips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Target has two store-brand lines, the affordable and nutritious Good and Gather and Favorite Day, a brand that prioritizes scrumptiousness. Along with decadent desserts like ice cream and fall food items, Favorite Day also offers a wide selection of trail mixes. We sampled 19 Favorite Day Trail mixes to find the trail mix that deserves to be on all your road trips. Our top-ranking trail mix is Favorite Day Caramel Cashew Trail Mix.

With so many different flavors and combinations, we based our ranking on each individual trail mix's ingredients on their own, how well-balanced the combination of flavors and textures were, and our overall satisfaction. The caramel cashew mix scored perfect 10's across the board, consisting of equal measures of sweet and salty ingredients, including peanuts, cashews, caramel milk chocolate caramel cups, and milk chocolate caramel balls. Each ingredient is more than snackable on its own, but collectively, they were a winning combination. The salty, nutty savoriness of the peanuts and cashews went perfectly with the rich, buttery sweetness of the caramel and milk chocolate. The nuts were also the perfect crunchy contrast to the smooth creaminess of the milk chocolate caramel cups and the delightfully chewy chocolate caramel balls. Each ingredient was doled out in equal measures for a well-balanced handful that tasted like biting into a chocolate turtle.