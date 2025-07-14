This Target Favorite Day Trail Mix Deserves To Be On All Your Road Trips
Target has two store-brand lines, the affordable and nutritious Good and Gather and Favorite Day, a brand that prioritizes scrumptiousness. Along with decadent desserts like ice cream and fall food items, Favorite Day also offers a wide selection of trail mixes. We sampled 19 Favorite Day Trail mixes to find the trail mix that deserves to be on all your road trips. Our top-ranking trail mix is Favorite Day Caramel Cashew Trail Mix.
With so many different flavors and combinations, we based our ranking on each individual trail mix's ingredients on their own, how well-balanced the combination of flavors and textures were, and our overall satisfaction. The caramel cashew mix scored perfect 10's across the board, consisting of equal measures of sweet and salty ingredients, including peanuts, cashews, caramel milk chocolate caramel cups, and milk chocolate caramel balls. Each ingredient is more than snackable on its own, but collectively, they were a winning combination. The salty, nutty savoriness of the peanuts and cashews went perfectly with the rich, buttery sweetness of the caramel and milk chocolate. The nuts were also the perfect crunchy contrast to the smooth creaminess of the milk chocolate caramel cups and the delightfully chewy chocolate caramel balls. Each ingredient was doled out in equal measures for a well-balanced handful that tasted like biting into a chocolate turtle.
More glowing reviews and high-ranking alternatives
Target customers praised Favorite Day Caramel Cashew Trail Mix just as we did, noting the perfect balance of flavors and textures. One customer put it nicely by saying the blend was "a bit salty, sweet, crunchy, and chewy." The chewy caramel balls were the fan favorite ingredient that most customers wished there were more of, even if it meant sacrificing the proportion of chocolate caramel cups. Another common theme amongst 5-star reviews is the freshness of each ingredient; the nuts were extra nutty and crunchy, and the dessert elements contained high-quality, rich, chewy caramel.
We think trail mix should be a blend of sweet and salty in equal amounts, but if you're looking for a delicious salty and savory mix, Favorite Day Dill Pickle Crunch came in second. With a wealth of crunchy nuts and seeds and earthy corn sticks doused in a dill pickle and ranch seasoning, this mix is an addictive trifecta of salty, savory, and tangy. At the other end of the spectrum, Favorite Day trail mixes that skew sweet are even more plentiful. We ranked Favorite Day Carrot Cake Trail Mix and Dark Chocolate Espresso Trail Mix as some of our favorite options, not just from Favorite Day, but out of a tasting of various packaged trail mix brands.