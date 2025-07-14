Avoid Buying Food From The Deli If You Spot This Red Flag

Ordering a sandwich from a local deli is a quintessential American experience. It's fast, it's easy, it's delicious — but you do need to be careful. If the deli you go to is clean and the food is fresh and stored correctly, you usually don't need to worry, but like all establishments that sell food, dangers can always lurk. This is especially the case if you notice that some of the prepared food isn't refrigerated.

One of our Tasting Table experts, who has experience in the food service industry, said that this is one of the biggest red flags to look out for at a deli. While breads and dry snacks are fine, all meats, cheeses, and salad products need to be refrigerated to ensure they are safe to eat, and the temperature they're kept at is important.

According to the FDA Food Code, refrigerated foods need to be kept below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Otherwise, the food runs the risk of entering the danger zone. This is the name given to the temperature range between 41 degrees Fahrenheit and 135 degrees Fahrenheit, which is when bacterial growth and toxin production is most likely to occur in foods.