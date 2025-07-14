Avoid Buying Food From The Deli If You Spot This Red Flag
Ordering a sandwich from a local deli is a quintessential American experience. It's fast, it's easy, it's delicious — but you do need to be careful. If the deli you go to is clean and the food is fresh and stored correctly, you usually don't need to worry, but like all establishments that sell food, dangers can always lurk. This is especially the case if you notice that some of the prepared food isn't refrigerated.
One of our Tasting Table experts, who has experience in the food service industry, said that this is one of the biggest red flags to look out for at a deli. While breads and dry snacks are fine, all meats, cheeses, and salad products need to be refrigerated to ensure they are safe to eat, and the temperature they're kept at is important.
According to the FDA Food Code, refrigerated foods need to be kept below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Otherwise, the food runs the risk of entering the danger zone. This is the name given to the temperature range between 41 degrees Fahrenheit and 135 degrees Fahrenheit, which is when bacterial growth and toxin production is most likely to occur in foods.
The foods that need to be refrigerated at a deli
Eggs, soft cheeses, and lunch meats all need to be kept at a temperature outside of the danger zone. This is the case even for cured meats like salami, especially if the package has been opened. Any opened condiments or salad dressings also needs to be kept in a fridge. The same goes for olives, fresh pasta, and cut fruit.
Keep an eye out for things like chicken, tuna, and creamy egg salad, especially; these should definitely be in a cold display case. As for cooked meats, like grocery store rotisserie chickens, if they haven't been kept at a temperature above 140 degrees Fahrenheit since cooking, they need to be refrigerated. However, if there is an appliance keeping the food warm and all the guidelines have been followed, it should be safe to eat.
You can always ask an employee what temperature the food you're buying is being kept at it. It might seem like an annoyance, but you can never be too careful. A 2024 study by the CDC found that one in six delis had a refrigerator that was too warm, and no one wants to deal with food poisoning. Just pay attention to where the foods at your deli are being stored, and you'll, hopefully, be able to enjoy your sandwich without stress.