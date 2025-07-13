The 2 Best Times Of The Year To Buy Fresh Figs

Fresh figs are a real seasonal treasure, offering luscious, perfumed flavors and visually-stunning shades from deep purple to almost white. Fig trees typically yield two distinct harvests each year – the early breba crop and the main crop. The breba crop forms on the previous year's wood and ripens 30–45 days before the main crop, which is more abundant and offers richer-flavored figs. The main crop ripens on new-season wood during mid-summer and early fall — and there you have it — the absolute two best times of the year to buy fresh figs. It's also the best time of year for glorious recipes like super tender herb and fig pot roast.

Breba crops are important, too, though. Fig varieties such as desert king, violette de Bordeaux, and white Marseilles are prized for their reliable breba crops in cooler climates, offering an early season harvest. Though not as sweet as the main crop, they're perfect for tiding fig lovers over. Growers in the Pacific Northwest and northern California (like San Fran) often rely on the breba crop as their primary fig harvest, since short, cooler summers may not provide enough heat for the main crop to fully ripen. No matter when they arrive, all figs must be plucked straight from the tree, and that's because they don't continue to ripen once picked. They are harvested many times during the season and always clipped at the stem — a gentle, careful process. In Italy, fig season runs until the end of October, just in time to make delicious Sicilian cuccidati (Italian fig cookies) for the holidays.